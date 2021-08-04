Gallen expected to start for the Diamondbacks against the Giants

San Francisco Giants (67-40, first in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (34-74, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (9-5, 2.35 ERA, .94 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (1-5, 4.61 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +156, Giants -181; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona and San Francisco will square off on Wednesday.

The Diamondbacks are 21-33 in home games in 2020. Arizona has hit 97 home runs as a team this season. Josh Rojas leads them with 10, averaging one every 31.7 at-bats.

The Giants have gone 32-23 away from home. San Francisco's lineup has 162 home runs this season, Kris Bryant leads them with 19 homers.

The Diamondbacks won the last meeting 3-1. Madison Bumgarner earned his sixth victory and Asdrubal Cabrera went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for Arizona. Johnny Cueto took his sixth loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Peralta is third on the Diamondbacks with 32 extra base hits and is batting .246.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 43 extra base hits and is batting .227.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .223 batting average, 5.97 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

Giants: 6-4, .257 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Riley Smith: (covid-19), Noe Ramirez: (covid-19), Joe Mantiply: (covid-19), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Pavin Smith: (covid-19), Stuart Fairchild: (covid-19), Josh Rojas: (finger).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (knee).