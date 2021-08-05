New York to visit Miami Thursday

New York Mets (56-51, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (46-62, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 12:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Rich Hill (6-4, 4.10 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins +108, Mets -127; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets travel to take on the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The Marlins are 26-27 on their home turf. Miami has hit 106 home runs as a team this season. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with 19, averaging one every 19 at-bats.

The Mets are 23-31 on the road. New York's lineup has 115 home runs this season, Javier Baez leads them with 24 homers.

The Mets won the last meeting 5-3. Miguel Castro secured his third victory and Baez went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for New York. Anthony Bass registered his seventh loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 38 extra base hits and is batting .263.

Baez leads the Mets with 69 RBIs and is batting .245.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Mets: 4-6, .234 batting average, 5.07 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jesus Sanchez: (covid-19 protocols), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring).