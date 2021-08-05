Alfaro’s hit lifts Marlins past Mets; Báez Ks 5 times

Miami Marlins' Miguel Rojas scores on a single hit by Jorge Alfaro during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Miami. The Marlins won 4-2. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky) AP

Jorge Alfaro hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the eighth inning and the Miami Marlins beat the New York Mets 4-2 on Thursday, taking three of four from the sagging NL East leaders.

New York has lost six of eight overall and is 2-4 since its big trade-deadline acquisition, Javier Báez, made his debut. Báez went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts on Thursday and is hitting .160 (4 for 25) with the Mets.

Miguel Rojas drew a one-out walk against Jeurys Familia (5-2) and advanced to second on Jazz Chisholm’s single. Alfaro’s line drive to right scored Rojas, whose slide eluded catcher James McCann’s tag. Lewis Brinson followed with a two-run double.

Ross Detwiler (2-1) got the final two outs in the top of the eighth.

New York stranded 15 baserunners and wasted the best start by Rich Hill since the Mets acquired him from Tampa Bay.

PHILLIES 7, NATIONALS 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — J.T. Realmuto and Rhys Hoskins each hit a two-run double in the ninth inning, and Philadelphia rallied past Washington to complete a four-game sweep.

The Phillies have won five straight overall and moved within one-half game of the NL East-leading New York Mets.

Realmuto tied the game with his double to the right-center field gap against closer Kyle Finnegan (4-3). Two batters later, Hoskins doubled to left-center to score two more.

Juan Soto scored in the ninth on a single and throwing error, but Archie Bradley recovered for his second save. Mauricio Llovera (1-0) worked a scoreless ninth for the Phillies.

GIANTS 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4, 10 INNINGS

PHOENIX (AP) — LaMonte Wade Jr. tied it with a two-out single in a four-run ninth inning and Kris Bryant doubled in the winning run in the 10th to complete San Francisco's rally over Arizona.

The Giants moved four games ahead of the idle Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West. They’re 12-2 against Arizona.

After managing three hits and no runs against Arizona starter Merrill Kelly over eight innings, the Giants had five hits in the ninth. Wade’s single to right on a full count brought in the final two runs against Tyler Clippard.

Tyler Rogers (3-1) pitched a scoreless ninth. Jake McGee got the last three outs for his 24th save as the San Francisco bullpen worked six innings without giving up a hit.

Arizona’s Tyler Gilbert (0-1), in his second major league game, allowed the automatic runner to score in the 10th for an unearned run and the loss.

BLUE JAYS 3, INDIANS 0

TORONTO (AP) — Bo Bichette homered and drove in all three runs, Ross Stripling pitched six sharp innings to win his second consecutive start and Toronto blanked Cleveland.

Toronto won for the sixth time in seven games since returning north of the border last week and moved a season-best eight games above .500.

Bichette hit a two-run homer in the fourth, his 20th, and added an RBI single in the sixth. Both hits came off Cleveland right-hander Triston McKenzie (1-5).

Stripling (5-6) didn’t allow a hit until Owen Miller’s one-out single in the fifth. The right-hander gave up three hits, all singles. He walked one and struck out six.

ANGELS 5, RANGERS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dylan Bundy pitched shutout ball into the seventh inning in the opening day starter’s second appearance since returning from a demotion to the bullpen, and Los Angeles beat Texas.

Adam Eaton homered and José Iglesias added a two-run single as the Angels took the four-game series from last-place Texas after losing the opener.

Bundy (2-8) gave up three hits and struck out six in 6 1/3 innings in his first scoreless start since Aug. 11 last year.

Spencer Howard (0-3) lost his debut for the rebuilding Rangers after coming over from Philadelphia at the trade deadline.

TIGERS 8, RED SOX 1

DETROIT (AP) — Victor Reyes tripled twice and drove in three runs, Tarik Skubal pitched five scoreless innings, and Detroit beat skidding Boston.

Skubal (7-10) allowed five hits and struck out four.

Robbie Grossman hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the first. He departed the game prior to the third with a left elbow contusion after getting hit by a pitch.

The Red Sox lost for the sixth time in seven games and dropped 1 1/2 games behind idle Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Boston starter Martin Perez (7-8) equaled his shortest outing of the season, allowing three runs on five hits in 1 1/3 innings.

ROCKIES 6, CUBS 5

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and Colorado hung on to beat Chicago.

Sam Hilliard and Connor Joe also homered and Brendan Rodgers extended his hitting streak to 12 games with two singles for the Rockies, who took two of three from the Cubs.

Willson Contreras hit a two-run double in Chicago’s four-run fifth.

Rodgers started the fifth with a single off Jake Jewell (0-1) and Story followed with his second homer of the day and 15th this season to put the Rockies ahead 6-4.

The Cubs pulled within a run in the sixth on David Bote’s double and Frank Schwindel’s RBI single off Tyler Kinley (2-2). Daniel Bard got the last three outs for his 17th save.