Nashville SC faces Inter Miami CF after 3 straight road draws

Nashville SC (6-1-10) vs. Inter Miami CF (3-8-4)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +165, Nashville SC +169, Draw +219; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC takes on Inter Miami CF after playing to a draw in three straight road games.

Inter Miami CF finished 7-13-3 overall and 5-3-2 at home in the 2020 season. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago and had 18 assists.

Nashville SC compiled an 8-7-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-3 in road matches. Nashville SC averaged 1.2 goals on 4.7 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 0-0 draw.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Inter Miami CF: Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).

Nashville SC: Walker Zimmerman.