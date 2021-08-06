Rangers agree to 1-year deals with Huska, Ronning, Gettinger

The New York Rangers have agreed to one-year contracts with restricted free agents Tim Gettinger, Adam Huska and Ty Ronning.

General Manager Chris Drury announced the deals Friday with the two forwards and the goaltender who spent most of last season in the minors.

Gettinger skated in 23 games with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL, totaling nine goals and 10 assists. The 23-year-old also played in two NHL games with the Rangers this past season.

Huska appeared in 13 games with the Wolf Pack, posting a 9-4-0 record, along with a 2.70 goals-against average and a .890 save percentage. He also appeared in three games with HKM Zvolen in Slovakia in 2020-21. The 24-year-old appeared in three gamesfor Slovakia at the 2021 IIHF World Championship.

Ronning played in 18 games for Hartford, registering 10 goals and eight assists. He established AHL career-highs in several categories, including goals, assists, and points.