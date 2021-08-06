Goodwin homers in 10th, White Sox beat Cubs 8-6 at Wrigley

Chicago White Sox's Brian Goodwin celebrates in the dugout after his two-run home run off Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Manuel Rodriguez during the 10th inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) AP

Brian Goodwin led off the 10th inning with a two-run homer and the Chicago White Sox regrouped to beat the Cubs 8-6 on Friday at Wrigley Field after Craig Kimbrel blew a three-run lead against his former team,

Goodwin, who came in to run for Eloy Jiménez in the sixth, broke a 4-all tie with his drive to left-center against Manuel Rodríguez (0-2). Gavin Sheets and Tim Anderson added RBI singles to make it 8-4.

The Cubs cut it to 8-6 in the bottom half on Frank Schwindel’s two-run drive against Garrett Crochet. But the left-hander retired the next three batters.

Liam Hendriks (6-2) got four outs in relief, striking out all four.

The AL Central leaders were sailing along with a 4-1 lead after Lance Lynn pitched into the seventh and Cesar Hernandez homered.

The game turned when Kimbrel came in to start the eighth. The right-hander was dealt to the South Side from the Cubs as part of a selloff that also saw Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Báez get traded prior to the July 30 deadline. The eight-time All-Star gave up singles to Matt Duffy and Frank Schwindel before Andrew Romine tied it with a three-run shot to right.

INDIANS 6, TIGERS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cal Quantrill kept Miguel Cabrera in the ballpark as he nears 500 home runs and shut down the rest of Detroit’s lineup for seven innings, leading Cleveland.

Quantrill (3-2) struck out a career-high 10 and gave up four singles. He retired 15 in a row after allowing a pair of back-to-back hits in the first inning.

Blake Parker gave up a run to the Tigers in the ninth before Emmanuel Clase came on with the bases loaded and struck out two for his 15th save.

Bobby Bradley hit a two-run double off Matt Manning (2-5) as the Indians prevented the improved Tigers from jumping them into second place in the AL Central.

Cabrera went 1 for 3 with a walk and remained at 498 career homers, two shy of becoming the 28th player to reach the hallowed milestone. Cabrera has homered 50 times against the Indians — his most against any team.

REDS 10, PIRATES 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to help Cincinnati rout Pittsburgh.

Tucker Barnhart hit a three-run homer, Jesse Winker and Jonathan India each hit solo homers and the Reds moved within three games of the Padres for the second NL wild-card spot.

Moustakas — who came off the IL on Friday after missing 68 games with a right heel contusion — had a two-run double in his first at-bat. Barnhart’s three-run blast to right capped off a seven-run first inning.

For the sixth time this season, the Reds scored at least 10 runs for Wade Miley (9-4), who allowed only six hits through seven innings. JT Brubaker (4-11) was the loser.