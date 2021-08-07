Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Saturday, August 7

A roundup of gold medals from Saturday, August 7, at the Tokyo Games:

___

ARTISTIC SWIMMING

TEAM FREE

Svetlana Romashina has won the seventh gold medal of her Olympic career by leading the Russian Olympic Committee to gold in the artistic swimming team event.

The rest of the ROC team included: Vlada Chigireva, Aleksandra Patskevich, Marina Goliadkina, Svetlana Kolesnichenko, Alla Shishkina, Polina Komar and Maria Shurochkina.

Romashina teamed with Kolesnichenko to win the duet on Wednesday.

ROC was awarded 98.8000 points for the free routine and finished with a total of 196.0979 points after also leading the technical routine.

China finished 2.5669 points behind to take the silver medal and Ukraine was 5.7961 behind for bronze.

___

BASEBALL

A Japanese team of all-stars fulfilled a determined national mission to win the Olympic baseball gold medal for the first time, beating the United States 2-0 Saturday night behind Munetaka Murakami’s third-inning home run.

Masato Morishita and four relievers combined on a six-hitter, and the Japanese men (5-0) matched the accomplishment of the women’s softball team, which upended the Americans for their second straight gold medal.

America, the nation that introduced baseball to Japan in 1872, finished 4-2. Teams were denied access to all 40-man roster players and many eligible top prospects by Major League Baseball and its clubs, hindering the U.S. and other countries whose top players are in MLB.

The Dominican Republic beat South Korea to win bronze.

___

BASKETBALL

MEN'S

The U.S. won its fourth straight Olympic men’s basketball gold medal, holding off France 87-82.

Kevin Durant scored 29 points for the Americans and joined Carmelo Anthony as the only three-time gold medalists in men’s basketball.

France defeated the U.S in the teams’ opening game in the tournament. The French almost beat them again Saturday while attempting to win their first gold in men’s basketball. They had to settle for a third silver.

___

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

MEN'S

Christian Sorum and Anders Mol beat Russia in the men’s beach volleyball gold medal match, earning Norway’s first medal in the sport.

The top-seeded Norwegians beat the reigning world champions 21-17, 21-18 in an intermittent rain at the Shiokaze Park venue overlooking Tokyo Bay. With Qatar’s victory over Latvia for the bronze earlier Saturday, all three countries on the podium — and all six players — were first-time medalists.

___

BOXING

MEN'S FLYWEIGHT 48-51 KILOGRAM

Galal Yafai won Britain’s first boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, beating Carlo Paalam of the Philippines 4:1 in the flyweight final.

Yafai, the 28-year-old younger brother of two professional boxers from Birmingham, is a two-time Olympian who had an impressive run in Tokyo. He finished by knocking down Paalam in the first round of the gold medal bout and going on for a comfortable win.

Ryomei Tanaka of Japan and Saken Bibossinov of Kazakhstan won bronze medals. Yafai beat Bibossinov in a thrilling semifinal.

WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT 48-51 KILOGRAM

Stoyka Krasteva of Bulgaria capped her impressive run through the Tokyo Olympics with the women’s flyweight boxing gold medal. She beat top-seeded Buse Naz Cakiroglu of Turkey 5:0.

The 36-year-old Krasteva, a 2012 Olympian who returned to boxing in 2019 after a break, dominated her final four opponents to win Bulgaria’s fifth-ever boxing gold and its first since Daniel Petrov in 1996. Bulgaria had won just one bronze in boxing since 2004.

Huang Hsiao-wen of Taiwan, the 2019 world champion, and Tsukimi Namiki of Japan won bronze in the lightest women’s weight class.

MEN'S MIDDLEWEIGHT 69-75 KILOGRAM

Brazil’s Hebert Sousa won the men’s middleweight boxing gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics in shocking fashion when his bout with Ukraine’s Oleksandr Khyzhniak was stopped by a third-round knockdown.

Sousa, who beat second-seeded Gleb Bakshi of Russia in the semifinal, joins lightweight Robson Conceição as the only boxing gold medalists in Brazil’s Olympic history. Conceição won his historic gold at home in Rio de Janeiro.

Bakshi and Eumir Marcial of the Philippines won bronze medals in likely the most talent-stacked division in Tokyo.

WOMEN'S WELTERWEIGHT 64-69 KILOGRAM

Busenaz Sürmeneli of Turkey won the women’s welterweight gold medal in Tokyo. She persevered through a difficult final against China’s Gu Hong to win Turkey’s first-ever boxing gold.

Gu’s awkward, hold-heavy style confounded opponents on her way to silver. Gu was docked a point early in the second round for holding, but would have won the fight on two judges’ scorecards without the deduction.

Oshae Jones of the United States and Lovlina Borgohain of India won bronze. Jones is one of four medalists for the most successful U.S. boxing team since 2000. Borgohain is the third boxing medalist in India’s Olympic history.

___

CANOE SPRINT

WOMEN'S CANOE DOUBLE 500

China’s Mengya Sun and Shixiao Xu won the country’s first medal in women’s canoe sprint by winning the gold in the canoe double 500 at the Sea Forest Waterway.

The 2019 world champions finished 2 seconds clear of Ukraine’s Anastasiia Chetverikova and Liudmyla Luzan. It was the second medal for Luzan, who took bronze in the single 200.

Canada’s Laurence Vincente Lapointe and Katie Vincent took the bronze medal in third. Vincent won the silver medal in the 200.

MEN'S CANOE SINGLE 1000

Brazil’s Isaquias Queiroz dos Santos won the men’s 1,000 meters canoe sprint and Moldova’s Serghei Tarnovschi took the bronze medal five years after his similar result in Rio de Janeiro was stripped because of a performance-enhancing drug violation.

China’s Liu Hao, the 2019 world champion, won the silver medal.

Queiroz dos Santos was the Olympic silver medalist in 2016.

Tarnovschi was suspended for four years after his doping violation. He was able to return to the Olympics in Tokyo because of the one-year delay caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

WOMEN'S KAYAK FOUR 500M

Hungary has won the gold medal in the women’s kayak four 500 meters. New Zealand’s Lisa Carrington missed a fourth medal of the Tokyo Games when the Kiwi boat finished fourth.

Hungary finished 0.61 seconds clear of silver medalists Belarus and Poland won the bronze. The New Zealand kayak was in medal position halfway through the race before fading late.

Carrington had already won three gold medals, in the single 200 and 500 and 500 pairs. She has five gold medals in her Olympic career and six overall.

MEN'S KAYAK FOUR 500M

Germany won the men’s kayak four 500 meters to make Ronald Rauhe the first man to medal in canoe sprint in five Olympic Games.

The 39-year-old Rauhe was also the second-oldest gold medal winner in men’s canoe sprint. Only Sweden’s Gert Fredriksson was older at 40 in 1960.

The German kayak was trailing Spain at the 250-meter mark before rallying to win by 0.226 seconds. Spain won silver and Slovakia won bronze.

The men’s kayak four 500 at the Tokyo Games replaced the kayak four 1,000, which was held from 1964 to 2016.

___

CYCLING TRACK

MEN'S MADISON

The Danish team of Lasse Norman Hansen and Michael Morkov won the return of the men’s Madison to the Olympics for the first time since 2008.

Hansen and Morkov won just three of the 20 sprints but were consistent enough through the 200-lap race to finish with 43 points. That was three more than Britain, which earned silver on a tiebreaker, and France, which took the bronze.

The race involves teams of two whipping each other around in a relay. One rider is considered in the race at a time, though they can switch at any juncture, and points are awarded to the top four finishers in each 10-lap segment.

___

DIVING

MEN'S 10-METER PLATFORM

Cao Yuan became the first diver to win gold medals in three different Olympic events with a thrilling duel off the 10-meter platform at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Yang Jian took the silver, just 1.95 points behind his teammate. Yang nailed his final dive, receiving a string of 9.0s and 9.5s for a forward 4 1/2 somersaults with a 4.1-degree of difficulty -- the hardest dive that anyone attempted.

But Cao was the final diver to go off the tower. While his dive wasn’t as difficult, he got two perfect 10s, every other score a 9.5.

Britain’s Tom Daley won bronze.

___

EQUESTRIAN

JUMPING TEAM

Sweden defeated Jessica Springsteen and the U.S. jumping team in a jump off for the gold medal.

Springsteen and teammates Laura Kraut and McLain Ward each moved cleanly through the shortened jump-off course and did so with a combined time of 124.2 seconds.

Peder Fredricson, the final Swedish rider, needed to circle the track in 40.30 seconds or better without error and cruised to a time of 39.01 for the country’s record fourth gold medal but first since 1924.

Belgium won bronze.

___

GOLF

WOMEN'S INDIVIDUAL STROKE PLAY

Nelly Korda gave the Americans a sweep of gold medals in golf, holding on for a one-shot victory in a thrill-a-minute finish to the Olympic women’s golf competition.

Korda led by as many as three shots on the back nine. In the end, she needed two putts from just inside 30 feet on the 18th hole for par and a 2-under 69.

Mone Inami of Japan made bogey from a plugged lie in the bunker on the 18th hole and faced a playoff against Lydia Ko of New Zealand for the silver medal.

___

KARATE

WOMEN'S OVER-61 KILOGRAM KUMITE

Feryal Abdelaziz of Egypt won the first Olympic karate gold medal in women’s over-61 kilogram kumite, beating Azerbaijan’s Iryna Zaretska to win Egypt’s second Olympic gold medal since 1948.

The 22-year-old Abdelaziz went ahead on a yuko with 28 seconds left in a cagey final bout. She scored again three seconds later and hung on for a 2:0 victory celebrated with a primal scream.

Gong Li of China and Sofya Berultseva of Kazakhstan won bronze.

MEN'S OVER-75 KILOGRAM KUMITE

Iran’s Sajad Ganjzadeh won the Olympic gold medal in men’s over-75 kilogram karate after final opponent Tareg Hamedi was given a disqualification penalty for kicking Ganjzadeh hard in the upper body or head.

Hamedi, who left the mat in tears, still won Saudi Arabia’s second-ever silver medal, but missed out on its first gold.

Hamedi overcame Japan’s Ryutaro Araga in the semifinals. Araga’s bronze surprisingly was the host nation’s only kumite medal in Tokyo. Karate proliferated in Japan and spread throughout the globe during the 20th century.

___

MODERN PENTATHLON

MEN'S INDIVIDUAL

Britain’s Joseph Chong set an Olympic record to win the men’s pentathlon, matching the gold medal won by Britain’s Kate French in the women’s event.

Chong finished third in the event’s swimming, first in fencing, 14th in riding and 15th in laser-run to set a new Olympic mark of 1,482 points.

Egypt’s Ahmed Elgendy won silver and Wonngtae Jun of South Korea won bronze.

Britain is the first country to win the men’s and women’s individual modern pentathlon at the same Olympic Games.

___

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

INDIVIDUAL ALL-AROUND

Israel’s Linoy Ashram won the gold medal in the rhythmic gymnastics individual competition, ending Russia’s decades-long dominance in the sport.

Ashram, 22, edged out a pair of Russian identical twin sisters who were the favorites heading into Tokyo. Dina Averina, 22, placed second and her sister, Arina, fell to fourth place. Alina Harnasko of Belarus won the bronze medal.

Russia has swept the rhythmic gymnastics gold medals in every Olympics since 2000.

___

TRACK AND FIELD

WOMEN'S MARATHON

Peres Jepchirchir led a 1-2 Kenyan finish in the women’s marathon, withstanding the heat and humidity while running through the streets of Sapporo.

Jepchirchir finished in a time of 2 hours, 27 minutes, 20 seconds in a race moved up an hour to avoid the heat. Her teammate Brigid Kosgei was second and American Molly Seidel, a relative newcomer to the marathon stage, took home the bronze.

A race that was moved to Sapporo to avoid the extreme heat in Tokyo found little relief on a winding course through the city. The starter’s gun went off a minute after 6 a.m. local time under sunny skies and with a temperature reading of 77 degrees Fahrenheit (25 Celsius). It climbed to nearly 86 degrees (30) near the finish, with a humidity of around 65%.

WOMEN'S 10,000 METERS

Sifan Hassan won the 10,000 meters for her second gold and third medal of the Tokyo Olympics after entering three long-distance races.

Hassan burst past world-record holder Letesenbet Gidey on the final turn and won in a time of 29 minutes, 55.32 seconds.

It completed an astonishing 5,000 and 10,000 double for the Ethiopian-born runner, who now competes for the Netherlands. She also won a bronze in the 1,500 meters. Her victory in the 10,000 was her sixth race in eight days in Tokyo.

Kalkidan Gezahegne of Bahrain took silver in 29:56.18 and Gidey, having led for most of the race, faded for the bronze as she had no answer to Hassan’s finish.

MEN'S 1500 METERS

Jakob Ingebrigtsen of Norway surged ahead as he rounded the last curve and set an Olympic record to win the 1,500 meters at the Tokyo Games.

Ingebrigtsen ran behind world champion Timothy Cheruiyot for most of the race before kicking late to win the gold medal in 3 minutes, 28.32 seconds, beating the record of 3:31.65 set by Abel Kipsang of Kenya two days earlier in the heats.

Cheruiyot took silver in 3:29.01. Josh Kerr of Britain won bronze and Kipsang placed fourth.

JAVELIN THROW

Neeraj Chopra won India’s first gold medal in Olympic track and field with a throw of 87.58 meters to clinch the javelin title.

India’s only previous medals in Olympic track and field were two silver medals won by Norman Pritchard in the 200 meters and the 200-meter hurdles at the Paris Games in 1900.

Chopra held off athletes from the Czech Republic to finish atop the podium. Jakub Vadlejch took silver and former world champion Vitezslav Vesely bronze.

WOMEN'S 4x400 METER RELAY

Allyson Felix won her 11th Olympic medal, combining with her American teammates to finish the 4x400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.

The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy.

Poland finished second, 3.68 seconds behind, and Jamaica finished third.

Felix, who became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 on Friday night, now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Of the 11 medals, seven are gold.

MEN'S 4x400 METER RELAY

There were no bad exchanges this time as the U.S. men won their first gold medal in a track race at the Tokyo Games with a victory in the 4x400-meter relay.

The U.S. men didn’t reach the final of the 4x100-meter relay, but the 4x400 team of Michael Cherry, Michael Norman, Bryce Deadmon and Rai Benjamin was never really in trouble as they completed four laps of the Olympic oval in 2 minutes, 55.70 seconds.

It was the fifth gold for the U.S. men in the 4x400 since 1996.

The Netherlands took silver in a national record 2:57.18 and Botswana won bronze in 2:57.27.

___

WATER POLO

WOMEN'S

The U.S. has won its third consecutive gold medal in women’s water polo, pounding Spain 14-5 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Maddie Musselman scored three times and Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves as the U.S. improved to 134-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. After falling 10-9 to Hungary in group play in its first loss at the Olympics since the 2008 final, the U.S. ripped off four straight wins by a combined score of 63-26.

Hungary beat Russia to win bronze.

___

WRESTLING

MEN'S FREESTYLE 65 KILOGRAM

Japan’s Takuto Otoguro defeated Azerbaijan’s Haji Aliyev 5-4 to win the men’s freestyle wrestling 65-kilogram final.

Aliyev was a 2016 Olympic bronze medalist at 57kg and a three-time world champion.

Bronze medalists were the Russian Olympic Committee’s Gadzhimurad Rashidov and India’s Bajrang Punia.

MEN'S FREESTYLE 97 KILOGRAM

The Russian Olympic Committee’s Abdulrashid Sadulaev defeated American Kyle Snyder 6-3 in the men’s freestyle 97-kilogram final.

Snyder was the Olympic gold medalist at 97kg in 2016 and is a two-time world champion. Sadulaev was the Olympic gold medalist at 86kg in 2016 and is a four-time world champion.

Cuba’s Reineris Salas defeated Azerbaijan’s Sharif Sharifov for bronze. Salas, 34, had never won a world title or an Olympic medal. In the other bronze medal match, Italy’s Abraham Canyedo Ruano defeated Turkey’s Suleyman Karadeniz 6-2.

WOMEN'S FREESTYLE 50 KILOGRAM

Japan’s Yui Susaki defeated China’s Yanan Sun by technical superiority, 10-0, to win the women’s freestyle wrestling 50-kilogram final.

Susaki, 22, added Olympic gold to her two world titles. It was Japan’s fourth Olympic gold in women’s wrestling out of six weight classes.

Azerbaijan’s Mariya Stadnik won her fourth Olympic medal. She won her match for bronze by technical superiority, 10-0 over Mongolia’s Namuuntsetseg Tsogt Ochir. She previously had won two silvers and a bronze.

American Sarah Hildebrand defeated Ukraine’s Oksana Livach by technical superiority, 12-1, for the other bronze.