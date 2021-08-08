Kamara continues hot streak, DC United beats Montreal 2-1

Ola Kamara scored in his fifth consecutive game, Andy Najar scored his first MLS goal since 2011, and D.C. United beat Montreal 2-1 on Sunday night.

Kamara's goal in the 54th minute — his sixth in his last five appearances — gave D.C. (8-7-3) a 2-1 lead.

Montréal (6-7-5) is winless, with three losses, in its last four games.

D.C. United has won four straight at home after winning just three of its previous 13 matches at Audi Field (D3 L7). It is D.C.’s longest home win streak since running off five straight home wins to end the 2018 regular season.

Zachary Brault-Guillard ran onto a long through ball by Joel Waterman before chipping a long-range shot over the head of goalkeeper Jon Kempin to give Montreal a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute.

Najar, who spent three seasons with D.C. United (2010-12) before returning to MLS with Los Angeles FC last season, scored in the 40th minute and Kamara's goal in the 54th capped the scoring.

Kamara, who scored twice in a 4-2 win at Columbus on Wednesday, is the first D.C. United player to score in more than four straight appearances since Luciano Emilio (6 straight) in May-June 2008.