Valdez expected to start as Astros host the Rockies

Colorado Rockies (51-62, fourth in the NL West) vs. Houston Astros (67-46, first in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (2-8, 4.73 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 71 strikeouts) Astros: Framber Valdez (7-3, 3.22 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -256, Rockies +208; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Ryan McMahon and the Rockies will take on the Astros Wednesday.

The Astros are 36-23 on their home turf. Houston has hit 150 home runs as a team this season. Jose Altuve leads the club with 25, averaging one every 16.3 at-bats.

The Rockies are 13-41 in road games. Colorado has a collective on-base percentage of .315, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .367.

The Astros won the last meeting 5-0. Jake Odorizzi recorded his fifth victory and Taylor Jones went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Houston. Jon Gray registered his eighth loss for Colorado.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Brantley is second on the Astros with 116 hits and has 38 RBIs.

Cron leads the Rockies with 59 RBIs and is batting .255.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .251 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Rockies: 7-3, .316 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Justin Verlander: (elbow), Jose Urquidy: (arm), Andre Scrubb: (shoulder), Enoli Paredes: (shoulder), Rafael Montero: (shoulder), Tyler Ivey: (undisclosed), Kent Emanuel: (elbow), Yuli Gurriel: (neck), Alex Bregman: (hamstring).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jhoulys Chacin: (covid-19), Raimel Tapia: (toe), Brendan Rodgers: (hand), Chris Owings: (thumb).