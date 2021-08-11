Miguel Cabrera hits No. 499; Corbin Burnes fans 10 straight

New York Yankees' DJ LeMahieu (26) and Tyler Wade, right, celebrate their team's 5-2 win at the end of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley) AP

Miguel Cabrera hit his 499th career home run, part of a three-hit night for the Detroit slugger that helped the Tigers hand the Baltimore Orioles their seventh straight loss, 5-2 on Wednesday.

Cabrera’s solo shot off Matt Harvey (6-11) in the fifth inning opened the scoring. He also had two singles earlier in the game, plus a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Tarik Skubal (8-10) allowed five hits and walk in six innings in his second straight scoreless outing. He struck out six. Gregory Soto earned his 14th save in 15 chances with a scoreless ninth.

Baltimore did manage to avoid setting an unpleasant major league record. The Orioles had allowed at least nine runs in each of their previous six games. Only the New York Giants (in 1901) and Seattle Mariners (2000) have done that for seven games in a row.

Cabrera went deep with one out in the fifth. The homer drew some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards, and the 38-year-old slugger gave a little pump of his right fist when the ball cleared the wall in left-center field. It was his 12th home run of the season. He hadn’t hit one since Aug. 3.

Cabrera is trying to become the 28th player in major league history — and the first Venezuela native — to reach 500 homers.

Anthony Santander hit a two-run homer for Baltimore in the eighth.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 11 minutes by rain.

BREWERS 10, CUBS 0

CHICAGO (AP) — Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major league record and leading the Brewers past Chicago.

A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field. All 10 of Burnes’ strikeouts during his streak came on a swinging strike three.

The 26-year-old Burnes tied the mark set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets when he fanned 10 straight against San Diego in 1970. Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola matched the record by striking out 10 Mets in a row last June 25.

Burnes struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings to set a Brewers team record at nine straight. Burnes then fanned Frank Schwindel to open the fifth before the next hitter, Matt Duffy, singled sharply on the first pitch for Chicago’s second hit.

Burnes (7-4) allowed four hits, walked none and won his fifth straight decision.

Omar Narváez homered, got three hits an drove in four runs as the NL Central won their third in a row and improved to a major-league best 37-19 on the road. The Cubs lost their seventh straight and have dropped 13 of 15.

Jake Arrieta (5-11) was the loser.

METS 8, NATIONALS 7

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning and New York overcame two three-run deficits to beat Washington in the completion of a game suspended by rain the night before.

The regularly scheduled game was then rained out, setting up a single-admission doubleheader Thursday at Citi Field.

Pete Alonso broke out of an 0-for-21 slump with three hits, including an RBI double off the center-field fence that pulled the Mets to 7-6 in the seventh. New York tied it on a throwing error by 6-foot-7 rookie reliever Mason Thompson (0-1) in the eighth and snapped a season-worst four-game slide, winning for only the third time in 12 games.

Juan Soto hit a three-run homer Tuesday night and finished 3 for 4 with a walk in his return to the starting lineup from a sore knee.

Trevor May (5-2) worked a perfect inning and Edwin Díaz got three quick outs for his 24th save.

RED SOX 20, RAYS 8

BOSTON (AP) — Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs, Xander Bogaerts and Hunter Renfroe each had four RBIs and Boston routed Tampa Bay.

The Red Sox moved within four games of the AL East-leading Rays with their highest-scoring game since 2015. Tampa Bay had won five in a row overall and six straight against Boston. The Rays had not not allowed at least 20 runs since 2007.

J.D. Martinez had four of Boston’s season-high 19 hits. Bogaerts’ three-run homer highlighted a six-run burst in the eighth off Rays catcher Francisco Mejia, who moved from behind the plate to the mound.

Down 20-1, the Rays scored seven times in the ninth against Phillips Valdez, with Brett Phillips hitting his third career grand slam and Mike Zunino connecting for his 22nd homer.

Nathan Eovaldi (10-7) went seven innings, giving up one run on Brandon Lowe’s 26th homer. Josh Fleming (9-6) was tagged for 10 runs on 11 hits and six walks in 3 1/3 innings.

ATHLETICS 6, INDIANS 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and Elvis Andrus had a solo shot in the eighth inning in Oakland's comeback victory over Cleveland.

Oakland scored twice in the seventh and four times in the eighth, erasing 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to extend its winning streak to six. The A’s lead the AL wild-card race by a game over Boston.

Andrus opened the eighth with a tying homer off Nick Sandlin (1-1), who faced three batters and allowed three runs before departing with shoulder tightness.

After Mark Canha was hit by a pitch and Starling Marte singled, Lowrie hit a towering drive to right off Trevor Stephan to give Oakland a 6-3 advantage.

Jake Diekman (3-2) gave up one run in the seventh. Lou Trivino pitched the ninth for his 19th save in the combined four-hitter.

YANKEES 5, ROYALS 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) —- Luke Voit had a two-run single in New York's three-run first inning and the Yankees beat Kansas City for their 12th straight series victory over the Royals.

Chad Green (6-5) got the victory in relief as New York took two of three from Kansas City. Zach Britton earned his first save of the season.

The game-time temperature was 93 degrees with a heat index of 102, the third straight game with a heat index above 100.

Brady Singer (3-8) took the loss. He allowed five runs on 10 hits in 3 2/3 innings.

Yankees starter Lucas Luetge made his first career start after making 152 career appearances as a reliever. He allowed one run on two hits in two innings. According to Elias, Luetge was just the sixth pitcher in franchise history to start a game after making his first 152 appearances out of the bullpen.

ASTROS 5, ROCKIES 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz had three hits and drove in three runs to help Houston beat Colorado,

Díaz tied it with an RBI single in the first and gave the Astros the lead with a run-scoring single in the third. Houston was up by three in the seventh when he sent home another run with a double to make it 5-1.

Díaz has has 19 hits and 14 RBIs in the last 13 games after missing about six weeks with a fractured hand.

Houston’s Framber Valdez (8-3) allowed four hits and one run while striking out eight in six innings. Antonio Senzatela (2-9) was the loser.

CARDINALS 4, PIRATES 0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Wainwright extended his dominance of Pittsburgh with a two-hit shutout for St. Louis.

The 39-year-old Wainwright (11-6) allowed a pair of singles by Colin Moran in the second and fifth innings, and then retired the last 15 batters. Wainwright needed just 88 pitches for his 11th shutout and first since 2016. He struck out seven.

Wainwright won his fourth straight start, and he has been the winning pitcher in each of his last six starts against the Pirates. He has also won eight consecutive decisions versus the Pirates since losing to Pittsburgh on opening day in 2016.

Wainwright doubled in the fifth and hit an RBI single an inning later.

Wil Crowe (3-7) gave up one run and four hits in 4 2/3 innings.

BRAVES 8, REDS 6, 11 INNINGS

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer off Lucas Sims in the 11th inning, lifting Atlanta past Cincinnati.

Albies’ 19th homer sailed 412 feet into the right-field stands to send Truist Park into a wild celebration. He drove in placement runner Adam Duvall and Joc Pederson, whom Sims (4-2) walked.

Kyle Farmer singled in the tiebreaking run in the 11th inning against Edgar Santana (3-0), and Joey Votto hit a pair of two-run homers for the Reds.

Votto sent the game into extra innings by taking closer Will Smith deep in the ninth.

Atlanta has won seven of eight.

TWINS 1, WHITE SOX 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Bailey Ober shut out Chicago into the sixth inning, Jorge Polanco homered and last-place Minnesota Twins took another series from a playoff contender.

Minnesota won two of three against AL Central-leading Chicago after taking three of four at AL West-leading Houston.

Caleb Thielbar (4-0), Juan Minaya and Alex Colomé worked 3 2/3 hitless innings in relief of Ober, with Colomé getting the last three outs for his seventh save in 11 chances.

José Ruiz (1-2) was the loser.

MARLINS 7, PADRES 0

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lewis Brinson hit two of Miami’s three home runs off rookie lefty Ryan Weathers, Sandy Alcantara shut down San Diego for seven innings and the Marlins avoided a winless trip.

The Marlins snapped a five-game losing streak — all on this trip through Colorado and San Diego — while the Padres had their four-game winning streak stopped.

Alcantara (7-10) scattered four hits, struck out seven and walked two. Weathers (4-5) has allowed six homers in his last three starts.

Florida rookie Bryan De La Cruz hit his first career homer.