LA Galaxy and Minnesota United FC hit the field
LA Galaxy (10-6-2) vs. Minnesota United FC (7-5-5)
St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 6 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC -136, Los Angeles +334, Draw +293; over/under is 3.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: The LA Galaxy and Minnesota United FC take the field.
Minnesota United FC went 9-5-7 overall a season ago while going 5-1-3 at home. Minnesota United FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.4 shots on goal per game a season ago.
The Galaxy put together a 6-12-4 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 2-6-2 in road matches. Los Angeles scored 27 goals last season and recorded 17 assists.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Franco Fragapane, Michael Boxall (injured).
Los Angeles: Victor Vazquez, Chicharito.
