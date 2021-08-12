Sports

Real Salt Lake takes on Austin FC in non-conference action

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Austin FC (4-9-4) vs. Real Salt Lake (5-6-6)

Sandy, Utah; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Real Salt Lake -105, Austin FC +276, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake takes on Austin FC in non-conference action.

Real Salt Lake put together a 5-10-7 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-5-4 in home games. Real Salt Lake scored 27 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 40.

Austin FC takes the field for the eighteenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 20-13 through its first 17 games of MLS play.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Real Salt Lake: David Ochoa, Zack Farnsworth, Andrew Brody.

Austin FC: McKinze Gaines (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

New York Red Bulls take on Montreal in Eastern Conference action

August 12, 2021 12:16 AM

Sports

Houston plays Colorado after 3 straight home draws

August 12, 2021 12:16 AM

Sports

New England Revolution and Toronto FC take the field

August 12, 2021 12:16 AM

Sports

Sporting Kansas City and FC Dallas hit the pitch

August 12, 2021 12:16 AM

Sports

LA Galaxy and Minnesota United FC hit the field

August 12, 2021 12:16 AM

Sports

New York City FC hosts Inter Miami CF, aims to prolong 5-game home win streak

August 12, 2021 12:16 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service