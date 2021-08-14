Dolphins rookie safety has been a ball magnet in camp

Miami Dolphins safety Jevon Holland holds cornerback Tino Ellis (46) during an NFL football practice, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) AP

There’s a whole lot to be said for making plays. And in that regard rookie safety Jevon Holland has been a standount in training camp for the Miami Dolphins.

The second-round pick from the University of Oregon has made three interceptions, including one this week in a joint practice with the Chicago Bears.

“He’s doing a lot of good things from a communication standpoint, from a fundamentals and technique standpoint,” coach Brian Flores said. “He’s a hard-working kid. It’s showing up a little bit on the practice field.”

Holland is one of five picks the Dolphins made in the first two rounds, and all could play significant roles as rookies.

The others are receiver Jaylen Waddle and edge defender Jaelan Phillips, both taken in the first round; offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg, taken after Holland in the second round; and tight end Hunter Long, a third-round selection.

The progress of Phillips, Eichenberg and Long has been slowed by injuries. But Holland has taken snaps with the first team while he competes for playing time with veteran Jason McCourty.

Holland didn’t play at Oregon last season after opting out, but says he feels as if he picked up where he left off in 2019.

“I’ve been training, working out and grinding for the past year, so I wasn’t just sitting on the couch during that break,” he said. “I didn’t really feel like I had lost a step. Putting the pads on and putting the helmet on is different, but just getting my feet underneath me and really making contact and things like that … other than that, it doesn’t feel any different. I feel better than I have before and I’m excited to be out there repping that orange and aqua.”

The playmaking ability Holland has shown isn't a surprise. He had nine interceptions in his two seasons at Oregon.

And he has embraced Flores' emphasis on the basics.

"Plays in practice and in the game, they’re going to come when you do your technique and you work the fundamentals that we practice every day,” Holland said.