Fernandes scores 3, Pogba sets up 4 as United tops Leeds 5-1

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Leeds United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Jon Super) AP

Bruno Fernandes scored a hat trick and Paul Pogba set up four goals as Manchester United thrashed Leeds 5-1 Saturday to make a statement about its Premier League title credentials.

On a day when Jadon Sancho made his debut off the bench and Raphael Varane was presented as the club’s second big signing, a packed crowd at Old Trafford was treated to a midfield clinic by United’s two most high-profile players against a fierce local rival.

Pogba set up Fernandes for United’s 30th-minute opener and, after Luke Ayling equalized with a long-range strike in the 49th, played in Mason Greenwood for a low angle shot that regained the lead for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Fernandes was the beneficiary of another through-ball from Pogba before cutting inside and driving in a low effort that just went over the line before being cleared away by Ayling.

And after Fernandes completed his first hat trick for United by running onto a long pass by Victor Lindelof and rifling a shot high into the net, Pogba made it four assists for the match — one more than he managed in the whole of last season — by providing the cross that Fred swept home in the 68th.

Sancho, signed from Borussia Dortmund for $100 million, was given the final 15 minutes as a substitute to soak in the Old Trafford atmosphere in front of 72,722 fans, who had earlier seen Varane walk onto the field holding a team jersey and take a selfie in the center circle before the match after finalizing his move from Real Madrid.

United beat Leeds 6-2 at home last season, though there were no fans inside the stadium to see it.