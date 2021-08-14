Chris Sale returns as Red Sox pound Orioles 16-2

Boston Red Sox's Chris Sale pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

Chris Sale got the win in his first big league game in two years, and the Boston Red Sox hit five homers while pounding the Baltimore Orioles 16-2 on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Sale (1-0) completed his return from Tommy John surgery by pitching five innings, giving up two runs on consecutive homers by Austin Hays and Trey Mancini in the third.

The Orioles dropped their 10th straight game.

Rafael Devers got Boston off to a fast start with a three-run homer in the first against Jorge López (3-13). J.D. Martinez hit a three-run homer and Bobby Dalbec added a solo shot during a seven-run fifth inning — right after Sale left to a loud ovation.

Dalbec hit his second solo homer an inning later, and Hunter Renfroe connected in the eighth.

Sale last pitched in the majors when he started on Aug. 13, 2019. The seven-time All-Star had surgery on his 31st birthday — March 30, 2020 — and missed last year’s pandemic-shortened season.

PHILLIES 6, REDS 1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Matt Moore and the Phillies bullpen took a no-hitter into the eighth inning.

Moore (2-3) threw six scoreless innings but was pulled after 76 pitches. Héctor Neris pitched a 1-2-3 seventh with two strikeouts before Archie Bradley allowed Tyler Stephenson’s homer leading off the eighth.

Andrew McCutchen and Ronald Torreyes homered for the Phillies, who began the day tied with Atlanta for the NL East lead. It was just the Phillies’ second win in the last five since an eight-game winning streak vaulted them into first place.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Reds right-hander Luis Castillo (6-12) permitted three runs and five hits in 6 2/3 innings.

PIRATES 14, BREWERS 4, GAME 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles, and the Pirates snapped an eight-game losing streak in the first game of a doubleheader.

Newman doubled in each inning from the third through the sixth in the seven-inning game. He also scored four times.

The only Pirates to previously hit four doubles in a game were Hall of Famer Paul Waner in 1932 and Adam Frazier in 2019.

Rookie Hoy Park had three of the Pirates’ 19 hits. Chasen Shreve (1-0) struck out the side in the fifth.

Milwaukee's Brett Anderson (4-6) was tagged for six runs and eight hits in 3 1/3 innings.