Scherzer scheduled to start for Los Angeles against New York

Los Angeles Dodgers (71-46, second in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (59-57, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Sunday, 7:08 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Max Scherzer (9-4, 2.67 ERA, .89 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) Mets: Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets +153, Dodgers -180; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Los Angeles will face off on Sunday.

The Mets are 36-22 on their home turf. The New York offense has compiled a .235 batting average as a team this season, Dominic Smith leads the team with a mark of .256.

The Dodgers have gone 35-26 away from home. Los Angeles has slugged .422 this season. Max Muncy leads the team with a .533 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 23 home runs.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 2-1. Phil Bickford secured his second victory and Will Smith went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Los Angeles. Yennsy Diaz registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 41 extra base hits and is slugging .488.

Muncy leads the Dodgers with 23 home runs and is slugging .533.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .233 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored by four runs

Dodgers: 7-3, .244 batting average, 2.25 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Javier Baez: (hip).

Dodgers: Julio Urias: (calf), Jimmie Sherfy: (elbow), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Justin Turner: (groin), Mookie Betts: (hip), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Garrett Cleavinger: (oblique), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: (knee), Tommy Kahnle: (elbow), Joe Kelly: (undisclosed), Clayton Kershaw: (elbow), Dustin May: (elbow), Jimmy Nelson: (elbow), Darien Nunez: (undisclosed), Gavin Lux: (hamstring).