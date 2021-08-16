Sports
Vancouver faces Austin FC after 5 consecutive ties
Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-7-8) vs. Austin FC (4-10-4)
Austin; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Austin FC -126, Vancouver +349, Draw +256; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver takes on Austin FC after playing to a draw in five consecutive games.
Austin FC takes the field for the nineteenth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 21-13 through its first 18 games of MLS play.
The Whitecaps compiled a 9-14-0 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-9-0 in road games. Vancouver scored 27 goals last season, averaging 1.2 per game.
The teams meet Wednesday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Austin FC: McKinze Gaines (injured), Danny Hoesen (injured), Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).
Vancouver: Cristian Gutierrez (injured).
