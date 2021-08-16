White Sox place OF Engel on IL with shoulder inflammation

Chicago White Sox's Adam Engel, right, scores as New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka looks on during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Adam Engel on the 10-day injured list Monday with left shoulder inflammation.

The White Sox also promoted right-handers Ryan Burr and Mike Wright from Triple-A Charlotte. Reliever Matt Foster was sent down, and right-hander Zack Burdi was designated for assignment.

The AL Central leaders begin a four-game series against Oakland on Monday night.

“It’s all about being able to have fresh arms and not getting into a situation where you’re pitching guys who should not pitch,” manager Tony La Russa said.

The move for Engel was made retroactive to Friday. Engel also began the season on the IL with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old Engel is batting .248 with seven homers and 18 RBIs in 33 games. He also has been dealing with a groin issue.

“The expectation is that 10 days from now, he’ll be active and ready to play,” La Russa said.

Wright, 31, is looking for his first big league appearance since 2019. He signed a minor league deal with the White Sox on Dec. 24.

The 6-foot-6 Wright is 7-5 with a 3.40 ERA in 16 starts with Charlotte this year. He is 10-12 with a 6.00 ERA in 110 major league games with Baltimore and Seattle.

“There will be no hesitation to use him where we need innings,” La Russa said.

Burr has made 19 appearances with Chicago this year, going 2-1 with a 2.95 ERA.

Foster pitched the ninth inning in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the New York Yankees, surrendering Luke Voit's two-run homer. After making an impressive major league debut in 2020, Foster is 2-1 with a 5.67 ERA in 31 games with the White Sox this season.

Burdi, 26, was selected by Chicago in the first round of the 2016 amateur draft. He is 0-1 with an 8.27 ERA in 14 major league games.