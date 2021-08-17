Webb expected to start as Giants host the Mets

New York Mets (59-59, third in the NL East) vs. San Francisco Giants (77-42, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Marcus Stroman (8-11, 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) Giants: Logan Webb (6-3, 2.97 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -157, Mets +136; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco and New York will play on Tuesday.

The Giants are 41-18 in home games in 2020. San Francisco has a collective on-base percentage of .323, led by Buster Posey with a mark of .416.

The Mets are 23-36 on the road. New York has a collective .235 this season, led by Dominic Smith with an average of .251.

The Giants won the last meeting 7-5. Kevin Gausman secured his 12th victory and Kris Bryant went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for San Francisco. Miguel Castro took his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryant leads the Giants with 47 extra base hits and is batting .272.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 98 hits and has 67 RBIs.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .275 batting average, 3.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Mets: 3-7, .227 batting average, 5.36 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Johnny Cueto: (flexor), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed).

Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Javier Baez: (hip), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Tomas Nido: (thumb).