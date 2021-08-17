Rasmussen scheduled to start as Tampa Bay hosts Baltimore

Baltimore Orioles (38-79, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (72-47, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: John Means (5-4, 3.21 ERA, .97 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Rays: Drew Rasmussen (1-1, 3.98 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -197, Orioles +169; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay and Baltimore will square off on Tuesday.

The Rays are 36-22 in home games in 2020. The Tampa Bay pitching staff averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, Ryan Yarbrough leads them with a mark of 7.4.

The Orioles are 21-42 in road games. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Cedric Mullins with a mark of .380.

The Rays won the last meeting 9-2. Josh Fleming secured his 10th victory and Brandon Lowe went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Matt Harvey took his 12th loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Meadows leads the Rays with 48 extra base hits and is slugging .459.

Mullins leads the Orioles with 53 extra base hits and is slugging .539.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .272 batting average, 6.18 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Orioles: 0-10, .263 batting average, 9.00 ERA, outscored by 58 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough: (health protocols), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), Matt Wisler: (finger), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Cody Reed: (thumb), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Yandy Diaz: (hand).

Orioles: Bruce Zimmermann: (ankle), Travis Lakins Sr.: (elbow), Hunter Harvey: (lat), Ryan Mountcastle: (concussion).