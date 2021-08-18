Browns DEs Garrett, Clowney still slowed by camp injuries

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during an NFL football practice Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) AP

Jadeveon Clowney worked on his conditioning off to the side. Myles Garrett ran — before practice — and then wasn't seen again.

For the second straight week, Cleveland's bookend defenders are on the shelf.

Following a day off, the Browns resumed training camp on Tuesday, but once again Garrett and Clowney were limited by injuries.

Garrett is dealing with a hamstring issue while Clowney, who has been slowed by injuries throughout his NFL career and had season-ending knee surgery in 2020, has an unspecified injury.

Cleveland signed Clowney to a one-year, $8 million contract in April with the idea of pairing him up front with Garrett, an All-Pro and one of the NFL's best edge rushers.

But they haven't had much time together on the field lately.

Garrett last practiced on Aug. 8 at FirstEnergy Stadium. With general manager Andrew Berry and a member of the training staff watching, Garrett tested his hamstring along with cornerback Denzel Ward with some short sprints before Tuesday's workout.

It's possible the Browns are just being overly cautious with Garrett, who had 9 1/2 sacks in his first nine games last season before contracting COVID-19.

In Clowney's case, it could be the Browns are holding him out to keep him as fresh as possible heading into a 17-game schedule.

“With everybody, we’re just trying to make sure that we’re smart,” coach Kevin Stefanski said. “As you know, the guys that maybe aren’t practicing are getting a ton of work inside. We’re just going to make sure we’re smart with all these guys.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Like other teams, the Browns have had their share of soft-tissue injuries in camp and they lost a couple of players in their first exhibition.

Linebacker Mack Wilson, who is projected to start, avoided a long-term shoulder injury on Saturday against Jacksonville, but he'll be sidelined for an indefinite period. Wilson does not need surgery and is currently listed day to day.

Stefanski did not give any specifics on Wilson's injury or provide a timeframe on when he'll be fully back.

“I think we dodged anything long term,” he said before practice. “He's going to work hard and hopefully we see him sooner than later.”

Wilson's absence could give rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah more time with Cleveland's starting defense. The second-round pick from Notre Dame had a strong debut against the Jaguars, with eight tackles and a sack in Cleveland's 23-13 win.

“He played really well,” said linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. “As good as advertised and I kind of advertised him, so he made me look good, sound like a smart man. Quick reads, got to the point of attack right away.”

The Browns did get back some injured players as safeties Grant Delpit and Ronnie Harrison Jr. along with rookie receiver Anthony Schwartz all came back week after being out with injuries sustained during training camp.

Stefanski rested the majority of his starters last weekend against Jacksonville. He will wait until after a pair of joint practices this week against the New York Giants before deciding on playing time for Sunday's exhibition between the teams.

Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to participate in team drills in camp as he comes back from a season-ending knee surgery. Stefanski said the team will continue “ramping him up appropriately.”

Stefanski wouldn’t say if Beckham will face the Giants, who traded him to Cleveland in 2019.

Beckham did join Cleveland's first-team offense for a session going against no defense and made two catches.

Tight end Stephen Carlson (knee) and wide receiver Ryan Switzer (foot) will both need surgeries after getting hurt against the Jaguars. The team placed both on injured reserve Monday.

NOTES: WR Davion Davis, who made a leaping 27-yard TD catch against the Jaguars, hauled in a long pass from Case Keenum with his finger tips during practice. ... QB Baker Mayfield greeted military personnel following practice, which ended just before rain showers began.