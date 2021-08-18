Sports

Short-handed Montreal plays FC Cincinnati to 0-0 tie

The Associated Press

CF Montreal forward Sunusi Ibrahim, left, and FC Cincinnati defender Nick Hagglund (14) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match in Cincinnati, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
CINCINNATI

Sebastian Breza made three saves for his first MLS shutout and Montreal finished a man down in a 0-0 tie with FC Cincinnati on Wednesday night.

Rudy Comacho was shown a yellow card in the 68th minute and then another in the 74th and Montreal (7-7-6) played with 10 men the rest of the way.

Breza made his third consecutive start with James Pantemis out because of COVID-19 protocols. Clement Diop, who became the team's starting goalkeeper in 2020 and started eight of its first nine games this season, and the club parted ways Tuesday.

Cincinnati (3-7-8) has just one win in its last eight games.

