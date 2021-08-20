Sale scheduled to start for Boston against Texas

Texas Rangers (42-79, fifth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (69-54, third in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dane Dunning (5-7, 4.06 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 97 strikeouts) Red Sox: Chris Sale (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 8 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -333, Rangers +264; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers head to take on the Boston Red Sox on Friday.

The Red Sox are 37-24 on their home turf. Boston is slugging .442 as a unit. Kyle Schwarber leads the club with a .572 slugging percentage, including 36 extra-base hits and 25 home runs.

The Rangers have gone 14-45 away from home. The Texas offense has compiled a .222 batting average as a team this season, Isiah Kiner-Falefa leads the team with a mark of .260.

The Rangers won the last meeting 5-3. Josh Sborz notched his third victory and Kiner-Falefa went 2-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Texas. Adam Ottavino registered his second loss for Boston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 63 extra base hits and is slugging .563.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 27 home runs and is batting .245.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 4-6, .299 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rangers: 3-7, .219 batting average, 4.38 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Darwinzon Hernandez: (oblique), Ryan Brasier: (calf), Eduard Bazardo: (lat), Danny Santana: (groin), Christian Arroyo: (hamstring).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Ronald Guzman: (knee).