Sports

Ray Allen takes basketball coaching job at Miami prep school

The Associated Press

MIAMI

Ray Allen has taken a job as director of boys and girls basketball at Miami’s Gulliver Prep, and will also serve as the school’s boys varsity basketball coach.

Gulliver announced the hiring of the Hall of Fame player, two-time NBA champion and 10-time All-Star on Friday. Allen has been involved with Gulliver in the past as an assistant coach for a middle school program and is a parent at the school.

Allen was part of NBA championship-winning teams in Boston in 2008 and in Miami in 2013. He is still the NBA’s career leader in 3-pointers made with 2,973 — 141 more than Golden State’s Stephen Curry.

Gulliver has about 2,200 students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Basketball

Former UConn, WNBA player Barbara Turner embracing opportunity to work with Rockets in player development, translator roles

Football

Fantasy football 2021: Las Vegas Raiders preview

Football

Fantasy football 2021: Los Angeles Chargers preview

Football

Fantasy football 2021: Denver Broncos preview

College Sports

Jimbo Fisher won it all in Year 4 at FSU. Can he do the same at Texas A&M this fall?

August 21, 2021 2:30 AM

Football

Fantasy football 2021: Kansas City Chiefs preview

August 21, 2021 2:30 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service