Ravens tie NFL record with 19th straight preseason win

Buffalo Bills quarterback Mitchell Trubisky passes during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) AP

Tyler Huntley threw for 187 yards, and the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Carolina Panthers 20-3 on Saturday night to tie an NFL record with their 19th straight preseason win.

Nate McCrary and Ty’Son Williams rushed for touchdowns for the Ravens, who equaled the mark set by Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, who had a 19-game winning streak in exhibitions from 1959 to 1962.

Lamar Jackson did not play for the Ravens.

McCrary ran for 64 yards and Williams 47 yards, including a grinding 20-yard score, as the Ravens outgained the Panthers 167-33 on the ground.

Sam Darnold had his first action for Carolina, but left after one series.

Darnold started the drive at the Baltimore 33 after Derrick Brown tipped Huntley’s pass at the line of scrimmage and Haason Reddick grabbed the easy interception.

But after a 16-yard completion from Darnold to former New York Jets teammate Robby Anderson and a 9-yard run by Chuba Hubbard, the Panthers drive quickly stalled. With a first-and-goal at the Ravens 6, Darnold threw one pass away while under pressure and the Ravens stuffed three Hubbard running plays to take over on downs. DeShon Elliott came up with the big stop on fourth-and-goal at the 1 after Hubbard appeared to make a bad cutback.

STEELERS 26, LIONS 20

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger turned in a perfect passer rating and led Pittsburgh's first-team offense to a pair of touchdowns in a win over Detroit.

Roethlisberger had his initial opportunity to work with first-year offensive coordinator Matt Canada during an in-game setting.

The 39-year-old Roethlisberger ran Canada’s up-tempo approach to near perfection in three series. He finished 8 of 10 for 137 yards and two touchdowns, both to rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth.

Mason Rudolph followed and led Pittsburgh to three field goal drives, going 13 of 18 for 138 yards. Dwayne Haskins led the offense to another field goal, as the Steelers scored on six of their first seven possessions.

The Lions sat several regulars, including quarterback Jared Goff, who was acquired as part of the Matthew Stafford trade. Tim Boyle got the start under center on Saturday and the Lions weren’t able to cross midfield until late in the third quarter.

Godwin Igwebuike, Javon McKinley and Craig Reynolds scored all three Detroit touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

JETS 23, PACKERS 14

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Zach Wilson directed three scoring drives and threw his first two touchdown passes of the preseason in New York's victory over Green Bay.

Wilson went 9 of 11 for 128 yards, including a pair of 18-yard scores to Tyler Kroft, to continue an encouraging preseason for the No. 2 overall pick in this year’s draft.

Facing a Green Bay defense that rested most of its starters, Wilson led the Jets to two TDs and a field goal in his four series. The only Wilson-led drive that didn’t result in points came when the Jets opted to punt on fourth-and-1 from their 49-yard line.

The Packers didn’t play reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers or backup quarterback Jordan Love, who hurt his throwing shoulder last week while making his pro debut in a 26-7 preseason loss to the Houston Texans.

That left Green Bay relying on Kurt Benkert, who made his first NFL start since the Atlanta Falcons’ fourth and final preseason game in 2018. Benkert played all but the last Packers series and went 18 of 25 for 151 yards with a 5-yard touchdown pass to Jace Sternberger and an interception. He led a 19-play, 81-yard touchdown drive that lasted more than 10 minutes.

BILLS 41, BEARS 15

CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky led Buffalo on four touchdown drives in its first four possessions against his former team in a preseason victory over Chicago.

Greeted by Chicago fans with a mix of both boos and cheers, Trubisky finished 20 of 28 for 221 yards with a touchdown and played the entire first half. He led six scoring drives in all and the Bills (2-0) went into the locker room leading 34-6.

Trubisky’s TD pass in the first half was a 4-yarder rolling right to Jake Kumerow. The Bills also had a 14-yard TD run by Devin Singletary and two 1-yard TD runs by fullback Reggie Gilliam in the first half and tacked on a 79-yard punt return for a TD by Marquez Stevenson in the third quarter.

Chicago signed quarterback Andy Dalton in free agency and selected Justin Fields 11th overall in the draft.

Dalton threw a 73-yard TD pass to Rodney Adams, but also threw an interception to Nick McCloud just before halftime to give the Bills a chance at Tyler Bass’ 41-yard field goal. Bass also added a 33-yarder.

Dalton finished 11 of 17 for 146 yards with a TD and interception. He played the entire first half. Fields was 9 of 19 for 80 yards and ran for 46 yards.

DOLPHINS 37, FALCONS 17

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 187 yards and a touchdown in one half, and Miami )beat Atlanta.

The Falcons rested their starters, while the Dolphins’ first unit played most of the first half in the second preseason game for both teams.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, the No. 6 overall selection in this year’s draft, avoided a serious injury during the team’s opening drive. Waddle grimaced in pain after his left leg collided with a Falcons defender. The rookie from Alabama was checked in the medical tent and returned, but was not targeted again. Waddle caught three passes for 21 yards.

Miami’s first two drives ended in touchdowns by Myles Gaskin. The running back capped the first drive with a 1-yard score. Gaskin accounted for 57 of the Dolphins’ 75 yards during the drive.

Tagovailoa connected with Gaskin on an 8-yard touchdown pass that gave Miami a 14-3 lead 2:20 into the second quarter.

Jacoby Brissett replaced Tagovailoa in the second half. Tagovailoa completed 16 of 23 passes.

With quarterback Matt Ryan sitting out, AJ McCarron and rookie Feleipe Franks took the snaps for Atlanta. McCarron started, but left with a right knee injury early in the second quarter.

McCarron and Franks are vying for the No. 2 spot behind Ryan. Before his injury, McCarron was 3 of 6 for 43 yards, while Franks finished 4 of 9 for 46 yards and an interception.

Sam Eguavoen had four sacks for Miami, including one in the end zone for a safety in the third quarter.

TEXANS 20, COWBOYS 14

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cooper Rush ended two long drives with touchdown passes while star quarterback Dak Prescott’s watched once again in Dallas' preseason loss to Houston.

Prescott’s third straight exhibition absence means his first snap in a game since the severe ankle injury that ended his 2020 season will be in the opener Sept. 9 against Tom Brady and Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay.

The Texans turned the game with their defense, getting even at 14-14 in the third quarter on Lonnie Johnson’s 54-yard interception return for a touchdown on a tipped pass from fourth-stringer Ben DiNucci, who threw three picks. Ka’imi Fairbairn kicked the decisive 38-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter.

Tyrod Taylor led a short TD drive after a Dallas turnover in limited action for the presumed starter if Deshaun Watson doesn’t play.

COLTS 12, VIKINGS 10

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jacob Eason passed for 132 yards and directed two field goal drives, and Indianapolis beat Minnesota.

Troy Dye returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown to highlight a sharper showing by Minnesota’s backups, one of two deflected-then-picked-off passes thrown by Indianapolis rookie Sam Ehlinger. Ehlinger got the start and led two field goal drives in the first half.

Dye snagged the ball that was tipped at the line by Armon Watts and glanced off Parris Campbell’s hands in the first quarter, running it in for the only touchdown the Vikings have in their two exhibition games.

Eason went 16 for 27 without a turnover for the Colts, strengthening his hold on the No. 2 spot ahead of Ehlinger as the potential fill-in starter if Carson Wentz isn’t ready for the regular season. Ehlinger was 8 for 13 for 70 yards, playing with about half starters and half backups. He was also intercepted by undrafted rookie defensive tackle Jordon Scott, who grabbed the ball after it glanced off wide receiver Ashton Dulin.

Playing three safe series behind the starting offensive line, Kirk Cousins had his first and likely only action of this preseason for the Vikings and finished 5 for 7 for 23 yards. He was sacked once by first-round draft pick Kwity Paye, who beat left tackle Rashod Hill off the edge.

TITANS 34, BUCCANEERS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Briean Boddy-Calhoun returned a fumble 42 yards for a touchdown and Tennessee beat Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay, which played without Tom Brady and several starters.

Tampa Bay’s Tanner Hudson had a 26-yard catch on a pass from Kyle Trask, but fumbled when he was hit by Bradley McDougald. Boddy-Calhoun scooped up the loose ball and went the distance to put the Titans up 20-3 in the third quarter.

After safety Clayton Geathers picked off a pass by Trask, Matt Barkley connected with Mason Kinsey on a 20-yard touchdown to make it 34-3 early in the fourth.

Tampa Bay’s lineup was mostly devoid of regulars, while the Titans had a number that started. Brady and his Tennessee counterpart Ryan Tannehill didn’t play. Brady played one series in last week’s opener, while Tannehill has sat out both Titans games.

BRONCOS 30, SEAHAWKS 3

SEATTLE (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater made another strong statement in his case to be Denver’s starting quarterback, leading a pair of touchdown drives in Denver's victory.

Given first billing in the competition with Drew Lock and playing with most of Denver’s starting offense, Bridgewater showed poise and command on a night the Broncos dominated against mostly a crew of Seattle backups. Bridgewater was 9 of 11 for 105 yards and a touchdown to KJ Hamler in his two drives leading the Broncos offense.

Lock got the start last week against Minnesota and threw a pair of touchdowns, but found more difficulty playing with Denver’s reserves. Lock was 9 of 14 for 80 yards. His biggest highlight was a scrambling backhanded pass to Seth Williams that went for 34 yards and led to a field goal.

While the vast majority of the Broncos starters saw at least a little bit of playing time, the Seahawks continued to keep most of their stars as spectators. Seattle had two offensive starters — center Kyle Fuller and left guard Damien Lewis — get a handful of snaps in the first half.

Alex McGough started at quarterback, but threw two interceptions and also lost a fumble. McGough was 9 of 13 for 91 yards passing. Veteran Sean Mannion took over in the second half and went 13 of 23 for 118 yards.

RAIDERS 17, RAMS 16

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Nathan Peterman threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Marcell Ateman in the fourth quarter and Las Vegas held on to defeat Los Angeles.

Bryce Perkins threw a 2-yard touchdown to Jacob Harris with 15 seconds remaining, but his pass intended for Harris on the 2-point conversion that could have won the game was incomplete. Perkins was 26 of 39 for 208 yards, two touchdowns and one interception as he played the whole game for the Rams.

Peterman was 16 of 24 for 172 yards with two interceptions and added 36 yards rushing. He took advantage of a busted coverage to find Ateman all alone on a double move with 6:58 remaining to engineer his second straight preseason win.

Rams linebacker Chris Garrett dominated the second quarter. The seventh-round draft pick from Division II Concordia St. Paul, tipped Peterman’s pass at the line of scrimmage to result in an easy interception for safety J.R. Reed. Garrett split a sack with Jonah Williams, batted down a pass by Peterman and got a strip-sack in a three-play stretch.