DeeJay Dallas honors Kam Chancellor while as the star of this Seahawks preseason

The last guy to wear number 31 this well for the Seahawks was Kam Chancellor.

And, oh yes, DeeJay Dallas knows it.

“Shoot, man! I’m having fun, bro,” the gregarious 22-year-old running back said late Saturday night.

That was after he continued his standout month with another brilliant performance in a preseason game, Seattle’s otherwise dismal loss to Denver.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m on one of the best teams in the NFL. I’m wearing one of the greatest numbers in franchise history.

“And I’m contributing. It’s a blessing, man. I’m having fun.”

In more ways than one.

The previous weekend in the preseason opener, Seattle’s fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft saw the Raiders aligned for an inside blitz on a fourth and 4. Dallas and quarterback Alex McGough shared a look before the snap. Each knew Las Vegas’ left defensive end was the only defender who could possibly cover Dallas’ assigned pass pattern out of the backfield.

That end rushed. Dallas was all alone in the right flat. McGough quickly flipped the ball over the rushing end out to Dallas. The running back made one defender miss then sprinted untouched to the end zone for 43-yard touchdown reception. That was Seattle’s only score in a 20-7 loss at Las Vegas.

Saturday night against the Broncos in Seattle, Dallas showed how much he wants the Seahawks’ kickoff-return job.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Travis Homer, D.J. Reed and 2020 rookie Freddie Swain took turns as the team’s primary kickoff returners last season. But Dallas made two returns against Denver that have Carroll thinking about a possible change.

Following the game’s first score, Dallas burst through the left side of Denver’s kickoff-coverage team down the left sideline for a 45-yard return to the Broncos’ 49-yard line.

After Denver’s second touchdown of the first half, Dallas cut up the middle for a 28-yard return, past the Seahawks’ 30-yard line.

The former University of Miami wide receiver also continued making a strong push to unseat injured Travis Homer as the Seahawks’ third-down back. He had three more receptions, for 27 yards. That included a catch and run for 16 yards on a swing pass from Sean Mannion. It got Seattle into position for its only points in a 30-3 loss to Denver.

“I thought DeeJay Dallas played a terrific game,” Carroll said late Saturday night. “We are really impressed with what he’s doing.”

Homer hasn’t practiced in training camp. He remains on the physically-unable-to-perform list through two preseason games.

Meanwhile, Dallas is doing everything but park the team bus this month. And maybe he’s doing that, too. He has been Seattle’s most explosive player with the ball in his hands — and off of them.

In the third quarter Saturday he broke through the middle of Denver’s line to partially block a punt by Sam Martin.

“First time,” Dallas said of blocking a punt, at any level.

His grin was as wide as a his month’s been great.

Last year Dallas struggled with the offense, his roles — and himself — in his rookie season. In 12 games he had 108 yards rushing on 34 carries, plus 17 receptions for 111 yards and his first NFL touchdown receiving.

That wasn’t the impact he expected he’d have.

“Last year I was kind of doubting myself a little bit. I didn’t have the offseason that I wanted to have, so I felt myself being a step behind,” he said.

This year he split his offseason training between the Tracy Ford’s Sports Performance center in Bellevue, in Arizona, at League of Champions training in Phoenix and back home in Brunswick, Georgia. He was a star quarterback at Glynn Academy In Brunswick, near the Florida coastal border.

“Trying to go back to that old place of the good old days,” Dallas said.

“This year, I had a dang good off season. I feel good. I’m in good spirits. I’m in a good space mentally.

“And, man, like I said, I’m having fun.”

Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas lets out a whoop after a long kickoff return during Saturday night’s NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington, on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Tony Overman toverman@theolympian.com

He’s gotten the attention of the Seahawks’ special-teams ace, 2020 Pro Bowl special-teamer Nick Bellore.

“It’s been amazing,” the 32-year-old veteran, said.

Bellore said Dallas embraced special teams last year, “but I think he’s taking it to the next step.”

“You know how you try to tell young guys, especially running backs and those types of positions, if you’re like a two, three, a four running back, you have to be able to contribute on that kind of stuff,” Bellore said. “We count on guys like that on special teams.

“For him to step up and make plays like that, that’s huge for our team.”

“He sure looks good. What you really want on your kickoff return is a guy that hits it and takes full advantage of the scheme, and he’s doing that. We’re really impressed with what he’s been doing. The whole preseason he’s been great.”