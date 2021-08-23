Nordqvist’s Women’s Open win gets her into Solheim Cup

Sweden's Anna Nordqvist poses for the media holding the trophy after winning the Women's British Open golf championship, during the presentation ceremony in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell) AP

Anna Nordqvist secured a bonus reward for winning the Women's British Open on Sunday — an automatic spot on Europe's Solheim Cup team.

The 34-year-old Swede will make a seventh straight appearance in the team event. Her victory at Carnoustie moved Nordqvist to No. 16 in the world, earning one of four spots available from the women's world ranking.

Sophia Popov of Germany, Charley Hull of England and Carlota Ciganda of Spain were the other qualifiers through the ranking. Emily Kristine Pedersen of Denmark and Georgia Hall of England earned the two spots from the Solheim Cup points standings.

Catriona Matthew will announce her six captain's picks on Monday.

For the Americans, there was no movement in the final qualifying event. Nelly Korda, the world's No. 1 player and Olympic champion, lead the seven players who qualified through Solheim Cup points. She is joined by Danielle Kang, Ally Ewing, Austin Ernst, Lexi Thompson, Jessica Korda and Megan Khang.

Lizzette Salas, a runner-up in two majors this year, and former Augusta National Women's Amatuer champion Jennifer Kupcho earned the two spots from the world ranking of players not already on the team.

Pat Hurst has three captain's picks that she will announce Monday.

The Solheim Cup is Sept. 4-6 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio. Europe is the defending champion having won at Gleneagles in 2019.