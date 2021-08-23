Chiefs trim DE Charlton, OL Witzmann as roster cuts continue

The Kansas City Chiefs released veteran defensive end Taco Charlton, offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann and defensive back Will Parks on Monday as they made the next round of roster cuts ahead of their preseason finale.

The Chiefs also waived linebacker Riley Cole and quarterback Anthony Gordon.

Charlton was a first-round pick of the Cowboys in the 2017 draft, but he's been unable to break into a consistent role in the NFL. He was claimed by the Dolphins in 2019 and signed with the Chiefs prior to last season, eventually appearing in seven games with a pair of sacks and a forced fumble.

Witzmann started 13 games for the Chiefs in 2017, then spent the next two seasons with the Bears and Panthers. He returned to Kansas City last season, when injuries ravaged the offensive line, but appeared in just one game.

In other news, Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill planned to practice Monday after missing last weekend's preseason game in Arizona with a tight hamstring. But running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who sprained his ankle early in the game, was still trying to get the soreness out of it after a walkthrough Monday morning and could miss practice time this week.