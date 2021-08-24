Megill expected to start as Mets host the Giants

San Francisco Giants (80-44, first in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (61-63, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Sammy Long (1-1, 5.72 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) Mets: Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.21 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 60 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -116, Giants -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kris Bryant and the Giants will take on the Mets Tuesday.

The Mets are 36-23 on their home turf. The New York pitching staff averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings, Marcus Stroman leads them with a mark of 8.

The Giants are 38-25 in road games. San Francisco has slugged .437 this season. Brandon Crawford leads the team with a mark of .532.

The Mets won the last meeting 6-2. Jeurys Familia earned his seventh victory and Kevin Pillar went 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs for New York. Tyler Chatwood took his third loss for San Francisco.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 73 RBIs and is batting .255.

Kris Bryant leads the Giants with 22 home runs and is slugging .501.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .210 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

Giants: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Tomas Nido: (thumb), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Jose Martinez: (knee), Jose Peraza: (finger), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Corey Oswalt: (knee), David Peterson: (side), Jake Reed: (forearm), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), Drew Smith: (shoulder), Robert Stock: (hamstring), James McCann: (back).

Giants: Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Anthony DeSclafani: (ankle), Johnny Cueto: (flexor), Tyler Beede: (back), Luis Gonzalez: (undisclosed), Evan Longoria: (covid-19).