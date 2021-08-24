Luzardo expected to start as Marlins host the Nationals

Washington Nationals (53-70, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (51-74, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-8, 5.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (4-6, 7.76 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -102, Nationals -115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Washington will square off on Tuesday.

The Marlins are 30-30 in home games in 2020. Miami is slugging .375 as a unit. Jesus Aguilar leads the team with a .468 slugging percentage, including 42 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 22-37 away from home. Washington has hit 138 home runs as a team this season. Juan Soto leads the club with 20, averaging one every 18.6 at-bats.

The Marlins won the last meeting 3-1. Dylan Floro earned his third victory and Jorge Alfaro went 1-for-1 with a double and an RBI for Miami. Brad Hand registered his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aguilar leads the Marlins with 42 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Josh Bell leads the Nationals with 37 extra base hits and is slugging .457.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .222 batting average, 6.28 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .269 batting average, 6.12 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Zach Pop: (finger), Pablo Lopez: (rotator cuff), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (elbow), Joe Panik: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Jon Berti: (concussion).

Nationals: Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Joe Ross: (forearm), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Alex Avila: (calf).