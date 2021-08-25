Wheeler scheduled to start as Philadelphia hosts Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays (78-48, first in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (63-62, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryan Yarbrough (7-4, 4.43 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Phillies: Zack Wheeler (10-8, 2.78 ERA, .98 WHIP, 194 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -130, Rays +110; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays travel to face the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 36-26 in home games in 2020. Philadelphia hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Bryce Harper with a mark of .395.

The Rays are 37-25 on the road. Tampa Bay is slugging .420 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the team with a slugging percentage of .518.

The Rays won the last meeting 3-1. JT Chargois earned his third victory and Brett Phillips went 1-for-2 for Tampa Bay. Archie Bradley registered his second loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harper ranks second on the Phillies with 23 home runs and is batting .287.

Brandon Lowe leads the Rays with 52 extra base hits and is slugging .499.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .188 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Rays: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Vince Velasquez: (finger), JoJo Romero: (elbow), Zach Eflin: (knee), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jose Alvarado: (shoulder), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Matt Joyce: (back), Adam Haseley: (covid-19), Rhys Hoskins: (groin).

Rays: Matt Wisler: (finger), Pete Fairbanks: (shoulder), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Nick Anderson: (elbow), Chris Archer: (hip), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), J.P. Feyereisen: (shoulder), Ryan Thompson: (shoulder), Tyler Glasnow: (elbow), DJ Johnson: (shoulder), Colin Poche: (elbow), Cody Reed: (thumb), Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Jeffrey Springs: (knee), Ji-Man Choi: (hamstring).