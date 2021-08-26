Broncos name Teddy Bridgewater their starting quarterback

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, right, talks with Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater after an NFL preseason football game Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Seattle. The Broncos won 30-3. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) AP

The Denver Broncos are going with the steady over the spectacular.

Coach Vic Fangio informed the team Wednesday morning that Teddy Bridgewater has edged incumbent Drew Lock to win the starting quarterback job.

For much of training camp, the QB clash was a drudging one in which neither passer strung together stellar performances from one day to the next, and sometimes not even from one drill to another.

Both of them elevated their play in the preseason, however.

Lock had a splashy game at Minnesota in the preseason opener but Bridgewater won the job with a stellar relief performance against the Vikings and an outstanding start at Seattle.

Lock's preseason included an 80-yard touchdown throw to K.J. Hamler and just Tuesday he began practice with a 60-yard dime to Jerry Jeudy. But he continued to scuffle in three-wide formations and didn't show as much huddle command, pre-snap management, pocket awareness and precision as Bridgewater did.

Bridgewater will become the 11th quarterback to start for Denver since Peyton Manning retired after winning Super Bowl 50. Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame this month.

The Broncos are 32-48 since he retired, including Lock's 8-10 mark in the last season and a-half. Bridgewater is 26-23 in his career in Minnesota, New Orleans and Carolina.