Seahawks to induct Matt Hasselbeck and Mike Holmgren into their Ring of Honor, in October

Seahawks coach Mike Holmgren, right, talks with quarterback Matt Hasselbeck (8) and backup quarterback Seneca Wallace, back left, during a time out against the St. Louis Rams in game Sept. 21, 2008 in Seattle. The Seahawks announced Wednesday Hasselbeck and Holmgren will be the 13th and 14th members of their Ring of Honor, to be inducted in October 2021.

The Seahawks are going back to the era of their first Super Bowl for their latest honors of franchise immortality.

The team announced Wednesday quarterback Matt Hasselbeck and coach (and, briefly, general manager) Mike Holmgren will be inducted into the Seahawks’ Ring of Honor this fall.

The chief who U-turned a mediocre franchise is forever linked in Seattle with the quarterback he traded with his former Green Bay Packers to get in 2001. Holmgren famously drove Hasselbeck hard. The former understudy to Brett Favre in Green Bay then drove the Seahawks into Super Bowl 40, in February 2006. Hasselbeck made three Pro Bowl teams while with the Seahawks through 2010.

They will become the franchise’s 13th and 14th Ring of Honor members.

Hasselbeck will be honored at halftime of the Seahawks’ home game against New Orleans on Monday night, Oct. 25. He is the third quarterback to be in the team’s Ring of Honor. He joins Jim Zorn and Dave Krieg.

Holmgren led the Seahawks from 1999-2008. He is one of five NFL coaches to take two franchises to the Super Bowl and win at least one. He became the first coach in league history to win at least 75 games with two teams.

Holmgren will be honored at halftime of the home game against Jacksonville on Sunday, Oct. 31. He is the second Seahawks coach inducted. Chuck Knox was so honored in 2005.

These are the first inductions by the Seahawks into their Ring of Honor since late owner Paul Allen in 2019. Before that, the team honored Hasselbeck’s Pro Football Hall of Fame left tackle Walter Jones, in 2014.

“The Seahawks are thrilled to honor two of the most beloved people in our franchise’s history with their induction into the Seahawks Ring of Honor,” Seahawks president Chuck Arnold said in a statement the team issued Wednesday. “Coach and Matt took the organization to new heights during their decade together. From our first Super Bowl appearance to countless memories on and off the field, we celebrate their legacy and the lasting impact they had on the 12s and the entire Pacific Northwest.”