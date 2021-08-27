Sports

Prague to host Billie Jean King Cup finals in November

The Associated Press

LONDON

The twice-postponed finals of the Billie Jean King Cup will be played in Prague from Nov. 1-6, the International Tennis Federation said Friday.

The tournament, formerly known as the Fed Cup, was originally scheduled to take place in Budapest, Hungary, in April 2020 but was postponed for 12 months when the coronavirus pandemic was declared. In February, it was postponed again.

Organizers were then forced to find a new host when Budapest backed out in May, citing lingering COVID-19 concerns.

Canada will replace Hungary in the 12-team competition, which will be played at the 02 Arena on indoor hard courts.

The Czech Republic has previously hosted Fed Cup competitions at the O2 Arena, with the national team winning the 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2018 finals on home soil.

Last year, the competition was renamed to honor King and her lifelong battle for equality and social justice.

