Webb wins again as La Stella, Yaz power Giants past Braves

San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) AP

Logan Webb threw seven strong innings to win his seventh consecutive decision, Tommy La Stella and Mike Yastrzemski each homered and drove in two runs, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-0 on Saturday night to even the series between NL division leaders.

San Francisco bounced back after Friday night’s 6-5 loss to the Braves in the series opener snapped its five-game winning streak.

Webb (8-3) was dominant in his 13th consecutive start in which he has not allowed more than two runs. He is 7-0 in that span, which began after his last loss at Colorado on May 5.

Webb allowed five hits with one walk and six strikeouts. Tyler Rogers and Jay Jackson each threw one inning, with Jackson striking out the side in the ninth, to complete the combined seven-hitter.

Webb gave up two singles in each of the first and third innings but faced more stress in the sixth. Freddie Freeman led off with an infield hit and moved to third when third baseman Wilmer Flores’ throwing error botched a potential double play. Flores threw wild to second base after fielding Austin Riley’s grounder, allowing Freeman to advance to third.

Webb quickly pitched out of the jam, recording the first out on Dansby Swanson’s infield pop fly before ending the inning when he fielded Travis d’Arnaud’s grounder and threw to second to start a double play.

La Stella gave San Francisco a 1-0 lead with a deep homer to right field off Huascar Ynoa (4-4) in the first.

Webb doubled past third baseman Austin Riley, moved to second on LaMonte Wade Jr.'s single and scored on La Stella's sacrifice fly. The inning ended on second baseman Ozzie Albies' over-the-shoulder catch of La Stella's fly ball in shallow center field.

Albies made another inning-ending play on his leaping grab of La Stella's line drive in the sixth.

Ynoa allowed two runs on three hits and three walks in six innings.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Yastrzemski matched his career high by hitting his 21st homer off Richard Rodriguez in the seventh and had a run-scoring double off Chris Martin in the Giants' two-run eighth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: 3B Kris Bryant was held out after leaving Friday night's game with right side tightness. Manager Gabe Kapler said Bryant could start on Sunday. Kapler said an MRI on Bryant's side was clean. “It's very much a day-to-day situation,” Kapler said. ... 1B Brandon Belt (bereavement list) rejoined the team and could start Sunday.

Braves: OF Eddie Rosario (abdominal strain), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday, made his Atlanta debut by lining out to center field in the seventh. He was on the IL when acquired from Cleveland at the trade deadline.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (11-5, 3.26) is expected to come off the 10-day injured list for Sunday's final game of the series. He has been out since Aug. 19 due to right ankle inflammation.

Braves: RHP Ian Anderson (5-5, 3.56) is expected to make his first since since July 11 in his return from right shoulder inflammation.