Parker scores 25 points, Sky hit 15 3s to rout Storm

Candace Parker scored a season-high 25 points and the Chicago Sky beat the Seattle Storm 107-75 on Sunday to complete a two-game sweep.

Chicago (14-12) tied its franchise record with 15 3-pointers and set the club mark for margin of victory at 32. The Sky, who shot 68.2% from behind the arc, have won three in a row, also beating Seattle 73-69 on Thursday night.

Seattle (18-10) has lost three in a row and is 2-5 since returning for the Olympic break.

Parker scored 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting as Chicago erupted for 63 first-half points to take a 22-point lead. The two-time WNBA MVP, in her first season with the Sky after 13 seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks, also had nine rebounds and two blocks.

Diamond DeShields added 16 points, rookie Dana Evans tied her season high with 14, Kahleah Copper had 13. Courtney Vandersloot had 13 points and 10 assists.

Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 19 points, Jordin Canada had 17 and Jewell Loyd 10.