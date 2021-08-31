Taillon expected to start for the Yankees against Angels

New York Yankees (76-55, second in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (65-67, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-4, 4.18 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) Angels: Jaime Barria (2-2, 5.56 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees head to play the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.

The Angels are 34-31 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 161 home runs as a team this season. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 42, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Yankees are 37-30 on the road. New York has a collective on-base percentage of .324, led by Aaron Judge with a mark of .378.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-7. Junior Guerra notched his fifth victory and Jack Mayfield went 1-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Los Angeles. Wandy Peralta registered his third loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 71 extra base hits and is slugging .619.

Joey Gallo leads the Yankees with 30 home runs and has 66 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .246 batting average, 6.67 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .240 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist), Gleyber Torres: (thumb).