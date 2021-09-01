Cole fans 15 for AL-best 14th win, Yankees beat Angels 4-1

Seattle Mariners' J.P. Crawford, right, scores as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado waits for the throw during the sixth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) AP

Gerrit Cole racked up a season-high 15 strikeouts over seven innings to earn his AL-leading 14th victory, and the New York Yankees snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.

Aaron Judge hit his 30th homer and Luke Voit had a two-run single for the Yankees, who had won 13 straight before their skid.

Cole (14-6) yielded four hits and didn’t walk a batter while posting his biggest strikeout total since joining the Yankees. Aroldis Chapman pitched the ninth for his 25th save.

David Fletcher delivered an RBI double in the sixth for the Angels, whose three-game winning streak ended.

Packy Naughton (0-1) yielded six hits and three runs while pitching into the fourth inning of his first major league start.

MARINERS 1. ASTROS 0

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert and four relievers combined to shut out Houston for the second straight day and J.P. Crawford scored the lone run on a sacrifice fly.

Seattle took two of three in the series from the AL West leaders. The Mariners managed just three hits off Houston starter Jake Odorizzi (6-7) and four relievers.

Justus Sheffield (6-8) got the win in his first relief appearance in more than two years, and Paul Sewald got the last four outs for his eighth save.

RED SOX 3, RAYS 2

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Jarren Duran had a tiebreaking RBI single in the ninth and COVID-19-impacted Boston stopped AL East-leading Tampa Bay's nine-game winning streak.

Boston infielder Yairo Muñoz became the latest Boston player to test positive for the coronavirus. Eight Boston players and two coaches have either had a positive test or are considered close contacts since last Friday.

Rafael Devers opened the ninth with a single off Pete Fairbanks (3-5) and went to second on Alex Verdugos one-out infield hit. After Christian Vázquez struck out, Duran made it 3-2 on his base-hit to right.

Garrett Whitlock (7-2) went two scoreless innings before Adam Ottavino worked the ninth to get his 11th save.

Rays rookie Wander Franco homered off Chris Sale.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 4

TORONTO (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning and Toronto beat Baltimore.

Marcus Semien hit a solo home run and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had two hits and two RBIs to help the Blue Jays take two of three from the Orioles.

Tim Mayza (5-2) worked one inning and Jordan Romano finished for his 15th save in 16 chances.

Dillon Tate (0-5) took the loss.

TIGERS 8, ATHLETICS 6

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit a two-run homer, No. 502 of his career, and drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the seventh inning as Detroit snapped a four-game skid with a win over Oakland.

Akil Baddoo and Harold Castro homered and drove in two runs apiece for Detroit, which had lost 12 straight at home to Oakland.

Joe Jimenez (5-1) tossed an inning of scoreless relief for the win, and Gregory Soto earned his 17th save.

Matt Olson drove in three runs for the A’s, who had won three straight. Jed Lowrie had a pair of RBI doubles and Starling Marte hit a solo homer.

A.J. Puk (0-2) took the loss.

CARDINALS 5, REDS 4, 1ST GAME

REDS 12, CARDINALS 2, 2ND GAME

CINCINNATI (AP) — Nick Castellanos drove in six runs with a grand slam and a two-run shot in the first two innings, and Cincinnati earned a doubleheader split with St. Louis.

Cincinnati rocked starter J.A. Happ (8-7) and regained a half-game lead over San Diego for second in the NL wild-card race. St. Louis slipped into a tie for fourth with Philadelphia.

Paul Goldschmidt gave St. Louis the lead with his second homer of the game as the Cardinals won the opener. The Cardinals trailed 4-3 before Goldschmidt drove his third homer of the series into the last section of seats in deep right-center field with Tommy Edman on first base in the fourth.

Castellanos’ grand-slam was the fourth of five straight Cincinnati hits to start the second against Happ, knocking him out of the game. The Reds piled up eight hits and seven runs with two walks and no strikeouts against the left-hander.

Reds right-hander Sonny Gray (7-6) allowed Tommy Edman’s leadoff home run. Nolan Arenado added a solo shot.

The Cardinals in the opener bashed three homers among their 12 hits off Wade Miley (11-5), both season highs against the left-hander. Miley gave up five runs with one walk and two strikeouts in four innings for his first loss in 16 starts since coming off the injured list on May 30.

Reliever Génesis Cabrera (3-5) pitched two scoreless innings for St. Louis. Giovanny Gallegos pitched the seventh for his fourth save.

CUBS 3, TWINS 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Frank Schwindel hit a three-run homer and a pair of pitchers combined on a two-hitter in Chicago's win over Minnesota.

Justin Steele (3-2) won for the first time since joining the Cubs’ rotation on Aug. 10. The rookie left-hander gave up one hit, walked three and struck out three over five innings. Adbert Alzolay earned his first career save. He allowed one hit and struck out five.

Schwindel’s drive in the third was all the Cubs mustered against U.S. Olympic pitcher Joe Ryan (0-1), making his major league debut for the Twins.

ROCKIES 9, RANGERS 5

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brendan Rodgers’ two-run double put Colorado ahead during a five-run ninth inning, and the Rockies rallied from an early 5-0 deficit to beat Texas.

Rodgers, who homered in the fourth inning, doubled to the gap in left-center off Joe Barlow (0-2), the sixth of seven Texas relievers. The Rockies scored three more runs aided by four Rangers infield errors, three by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe. The four errors tied a team record for one inning, and Lowe’s broke a club record for a player in one inning.

Jhoulys Chacin (3-1), the fifth of six Colorado relievers, pitched two scoreless innings as the Rockies salvaged the finale of a three-game series.

DIAMONDBACKS 8, PADRES 3

PHOENIX (AP) — Josh VanMeter homered in a six-run third inning as Arizona knocked out Yu Darvish early and beat San Diego.

Luke Weaver (3-3), making his first start in 3 1/2 months, took a shutout into the sixth inning. Pavin Smith and Ketel Marte had three hits apiece.

Arizona snapped a five-game skid and prevented a series sweep.

Darvish (7-9) gave up eight hits and six runs, five earned, in 2 2/3 innings.