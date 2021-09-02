FC Cincinnati hosts Inter Miami CF after 5 straight home draws

Inter Miami CF (6-9-5) vs. FC Cincinnati (3-9-8)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: FC Cincinnati +134, Inter Miami CF +211, Draw +224; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Cincinnati faces Inter Miami CF after playing to a draw in five home games in a row.

FC Cincinnati went 4-15-4 overall and 2-5-4 at home a season ago. FC Cincinnati scored 13 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 37.

Inter Miami CF went 7-13-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 2-10-1 on the road. Inter Miami CF scored 25 goals a season ago, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Inter Miami CF won the last meeting 3-2.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: FC Cincinnati: Maikel Van Der Werff (injured), Joseph-Claude Gyau (injured), Zico Bailey (injured), Calvin Harris (injured).

Inter Miami CF: Ventura Alvarado (injured), Ryan Shawcross (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured).