Bellarmine Prep quarterback Tristan Warner (center) fires up the Lines during preseason football practice at Bellarmine Prep High School in Tacoma, Washington, on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. toverman@theolympian.com

STATEWIDE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCORES

WEEK 1

Note: Weekly scheduling subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. If we have missed a game that is being played this week, or have a game listed that has been rescheduled or canceled, email us at preps@thenewstribune.com.

THURSDAY’S SCHEDULE (SEPT. 2)

SOUTH SOUND

4A SPSL

Sumner 62, Emerald Ridge 22, Final

NON-LEAGUE

Auburn 56, Stadium 8, Final

River Ridge 14, Fife 10, Final

Bremerton vs. Central Kitsap, 7 p.m.

Kentwood vs. Eastlake, 7 p.m.

AROUND THE STATE

Inchelium vs. Curlew, 3 p.m.

Pateros vs. Sunnyside Christian, 6 p.m.

Lewis & Clark vs. Ridgeline, 4:18 p.m.

Kiona-Benton 34, River View 8, Final

Roosevelt 28, Hazen 7, Half

Nooksack Valley 9, Sehome 7, Final

FRIDAY’S SCHEDULE (SEPT. 3)

NON-LEAGUE

Enumclaw vs. Tumwater, 6:55 p.m.

White River vs. Capital, 7 p.m.

Clover Park vs. Interlake, 7 p.m.

Decatur vs. Lakes, canceled

Kennedy Catholic vs. Eastside Catholic, 7 p.m.

Lincoln vs. Yelm, 7 p.m.

Silas vs. Mount Rainier, 7 p.m.

North Thurston vs. Washington, 7 p.m.

Renton vs. Orting, 7 p.m.

Steilacoom vs. Lakewood, 7 p.m.

Thomas Jefferson vs. Todd Beamer, 7 p.m.

Auburn Riverside vs. Mercer Island, 7 p.m.

Tahoma vs. Bonney Lake, 7 p.m.

Timberline vs. Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Bellevue vs. Peninsula, 7 p.m.

Kentlake vs. Mountain View, 7 p.m.

Mount Baker vs. Life Christian Adademy, 7 p.m.

Highline vs. Kent-Meridian, 7 p.m.

Central Kitsap vs. North Kitsap, 7 p.m.

Federal Way vs. Mount Si, 7 p.m.

Kentwood vs. Eastlake, 7 p.m.

4A NPSL

Kentridge vs. Auburn Mountainview, 7 p.m.

4A SPSL

South Kitsap vs. Curtis, 5 p.m.

Graham-Kapowsin vs. Rogers, 7 p.m.

3A SSC

Gig Harbor vs. Shelton, 7 p.m.

3A PCL

2A SPSL

1A Nisqually

AROUND THE STATE

Reardan vs. Northwest Christian School, 4 p.m.

Klahowya vs. Coupeville, 4 p.m.

O’Dea vs. Union, 4:30 p.m.

Arlington vs. Edmonds-Woodway, 5 p.m.

Stanwood vs. Kamiak, 5 p.m.

Mossyrock vs. Lummi, 5 p.m.

Everett vs. Bellingham, 5 p.m.

Columbia vs. Goldendale, 5 p.m.

Connell vs. Othello, 5 p.m.

Ingraham vs. Battle Ground, 5 p.m.

Port Angeles vs. Blaine, 5 p.m.

Evergreen Lutheran vs. Darrington, 5 p.m.

South Whidbey vs. Friday Harbor, 6 p.m.

Tenino vs. King’s Way Christian, 6 p.m.

Waterville vs. Pomeroy, 6 p.m.

Central Valley vs. Eastmont, 6:55 p.m.

Pullman vs. Zillah, 7 p.m.

Aberdeen vs. Hoquiam, 7 p.m.

Anacortes vs. Shorewood, 7 p.m.

Garfield vs. Bainbridge, 7 p.m.

Black Hills vs. Montesano, 7 p.m.

Brewster vs. Chelan, 7 p.m.

Cascade vs. Jackson, 7 p.m.

Naches Valley vs. Cascade, 7 p.m.

Cashmere vs. La Salle, 7 p.m.

Castle Rock vs. Mark Morris, 7 p.m.

Cedarcrest vs. Oak Harbor, 7 p.m.

Mount Spokane vs. Cheney, 7 p.m.

Chief Sealth vs. Foster, 7 p.m.

Granite Falls vs. Chimicum, 7 p.m.

Cle Elum-Roslyn vs. Manson, 7 p.m.

Davenport vs. Colfax, 7 p.m.

Columbia vs. Goldendale, 7 p.m.

Wapato vs. Columbia, 7 p.m.

Rogers vs. Colville, 7 p.m.

Eastlake vs. Lake Stevens, 7 p.m.

Selah vs. Eisenhower, 7 p.m.

Royal vs. Ellensburg, 7 p.m.

Hudson’s Bay vs. Elma, 7 p.m.

Ephrata vs. Riverside, 7 p.m.

Evergreen vs. Sultan, 7 p.m.

Christian Faith vs. Mount Si, 7 p.m.

Mead vs. Ferris, 7 p.m.

Gonzaga Prep vs. University, 7 p.m.

Wahluke vs. Grandview, 7 p.m.

Heritage vs. Ridgefield, 7 p.m.

Inglemoor vs. Juanita, 7 p.m.

Issaquah vs. Liberty, 7 p.m.

Kalama vs. Woodland, 7 p.m.

Kelso vs. WF West, 7 p.m.

Lincoln vs. King’s, 7 p.m.

Cedar Park Christian vs. Lakeside, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Lind-Ritzville, 7 p.m.

Olympic vs. Lindbergh, 7 p.m.

Hockinson vs. Lynden, 7 p.m.

Mary Walker vs. Selkirk, 7 p.m.

Shorecrest vs. Marysville-Pilchuk, 7 p.m.

Sedro-Wooley vs. Mount Vernon, 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace vs. Redmond, 7 p.m.

West Valley vs. Newport, 7 p.m.

Wellpinit vs. Northport, 7 p.m.

Okanogan vs. Quincy, 7 p.m.

Omak vs. Tonasket, 7 p.m.

Pasco vs. Richland, 7 p.m.

Sunnyside vs. Prosser, 7 p.m.

Glacier Peak vs. Snohomish, 7 p.m.

White Swan vs. Warden, 7 p.m.

Skyline vs. Wenatchee, 7 p.m.

North Creek vs. West Valley, 7 p.m.

Davis vs. Southridge, 7 p.m.

East Valley vs. Deer Park, 7 p.m.

Montesano vs. North Kitsap, 7 p.m.

Battle Ground vs. Washougal, 7 p.m.

Camas vs. Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Evergreen vs. Centralia, 7 p.m.

Clarkston vs. Moscow, 7 p.m.

Shadle Park vs. Timberlake, 7 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Charles Wright, 7 p.m.

Hanford vs. Chiawana, 7 p.m.

Cedar Park Christian vs. Lakeside, 7 p.m.

Muckleshoot Tribal vs. Chief Leschi, 7 p.m.

Seattle Prep vs. Archbishop Murphy, 7 p.m.

Ballard vs. Lake Washington, 7 p.m.

Bishop Blanchet vs. Woodinville, 7 p.m.

Lake Roosevelt vs. Chewelah, 7 p.m.

Medical Lake vs. Priest River, 7 p.m.

Napavine vs. Adna, 7 p.m.

Stevenson vs. Morton/White Pass, 7 p.m.

Nathan Hale vs. Newport, 7 p.m.

Sammamish vs. West Seattle, 7 p.m.

Toledo vs. Rainier, 7 p.m.

Wilbur vs. Republic, 7 p.m.

Raymond vs. Wahkiakum, 7 p.m.

Madison (Oregon) vs. Fort Vancouver, 7 p.m.

McLoughlin (Oregon) vs. College Place, 7 p.m.

Lakeside vs. St. Maries (Idaho), 7 p.m.

Liberty Christian vs. Tri-Cities Prep, 7 p.m.

Winlock vs. Toutle Lake, 7 p.m.

Kamiakin vs. Hermiston (Oregon), 7 p.m.

Prairie vs. Washougal, 7 p.m.

Ilwaco vs. Wilapa Valley/Pe Ell, 7 p.m.

East Valley vs. Toppenish, 7 p.m.

Asotin vs. Kettle Falls, 7 p.m.

DeSales vs. Odessa, 7 p.m.

Soap Lake vs. Mary Walker, 7 p.m.

North Central vs. Freeman, 7 p.m.

Sequim vs. Forks, 7 p.m.

Burlington-Edison vs. Meridian, 7 p.m.

Lynden Christian vs. Squalicum, 8 p.m.

Lynnwood vs. Mariner, 8 p.m.

Marysville Getchell vs. Meadowdale, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE (SEPT. 4)

NON-LEAGUE

Franklin Pierce vs. Eatonville, 1 p.m.