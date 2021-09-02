Seahawks fans don’t have to wait for K.J. Wright to come back. He’s signing with Raiders

The many holding out hope the Seahawks would bring back K.J. Wright, after all, don’t have to hold out anymore.

He’s signing with the Las Vegas Raiders, instead.

The 31-year-old linebacker was Seattle’s longest-tenured player until the Seahawks decided not to offer him another contract following the 2020 season. Wright confirmed to The News Tribune Thursday he is signing a one-year deal with the Raiders.

Last season, Seahawks defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. called Wright “a coach’s dream, a special player.”

Now he’s a Raider.

Wright reunites in Las Vegas with Gus Bradley. The Raiders hired Bradley this offseason to be their defensive coordinator. He was Wright’s defensive coordinator with the Seahawks in 2011 and ‘12, the outside linebacker’s first years in the NFL.

Bradley then left before the Seahawks’ 2013 season to become the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Wright wanted to finish his career with Seattle. But the Seahawks decided to go with second-year players Darrell Taylor at strongside linebacker and Jordyn Brooks at weakside linebacker for 2021 and beyond.

Wright remained unsigned through the preseason, while the Seahawks had injuries at linebacker to Ben Burr-Kirven and Cody Barton. Wright wasn’t going to come back to Seattle to fulfill their roles on the Seahawks, as backups and special-teams players.

Wright was seeking a contract that rewards his last two seasons being two of the better ones of his 10-year career. They came after knee surgery in 2018 that threatened the playing future of one of the savviest, surest-tackling linebackers in Seahawks history.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

He was exemplary off the field in Seattle — and worldwide — too.

In 2018 Wright was the Seahawks’ nominee for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. That was after he led a drive to build homes in south Seattle for those in need.

Upon he and his wife visiting Kenya, Wright returned with a promise to build wells to provide villagers there clean drinking water.

“It’s an amazing place,” Wright said in November 2018. “And I when I was there, I noticed this young girl had dirty, brown water, and so, I just wanted to help this community. Young ladies have to walk many miles, twice a day, just to bring back water. And when they do get the water, it’s not even clean. So millions of people suffer from (not having) easy access to it.

“I just want to bless this community that blessed me.”

That community is in the Maasai Mara region of southwest Kenya. It is known for its wildlife, including lions and the great migration of wildebeest each summer, along the border with Tanzania.

“This year I am donating $300 for every tackle (to providing clean water to the Maasai Mara region),” Wright said. “I just want to make this a community effort. I want everyone to feel a part of it. I want everyone to feel involved, because I think it’s a really good thing, to help people that are in need.

“It’s something I’m doing. I’m going back next year.”

And he did. He saw to it that the wells, plus new buildings and infastructure for the village, got built.

That’s what the Seahawks — and Seattle — are losing with Wright signing with the Raiders.