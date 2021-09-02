No. 25 Arizona State opens with 41-14 win over Southern Utah

Arizona State running back Rachaad White (3) is stopped at the goal line by Southern Utah linebacker Jayden Clark (25) and safety Treyson Johnson (40) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York) AP

Darien Butler had two interceptions and No. 25 Arizona State used its punishing run game to overcome some sloppy moments in a season-opening 41-14 win over Southern Utah on Thursday night.

The Sun Devils were a bit rusty to start a season of high expectations, committing numerous miscues on special teams and 13 penalties for 135 yards.

Arizona State still proved to be too much for the FCS Thunderbirds (0-2), forcing four turnovers and running for six touchdowns to win its 22nd straight home opener.

Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum each ran for two scores.

Expectations were on the rise in the desert headed into this season, coach Herm Edwards' fourth at Arizona State.

The roster is full of players Edwards recruited, with talent and experience at nearly every position — a combination that put the Sun Devils among the favorites to win the Pac-12 South.

The first test was going to be more about themselves than the opponent.

The Thunderbirds went 1-5 during a pandemic-delayed spring season and were picked to finish 11th of 13 teams in the Big Sky. They also lost to San Jose State 45-14 five days earlier, so it wasn't expected to be much of a fight.

The rout appeared as it would start right away, even as the Sun Devils kept getting in their own way.

Facing pressure on Southern Utah's third play of the game, Justin Miller threw the first of his three interceptions right to Arizona State's DeAndre Pierce, who returned it 34 yards to the Thunderbirds' 4. Trayanum scored easily on the next play.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Southern Utah fumbled on its second drive — after getting a first down on an Arizona State roughing the kicker penalty — and White followed with a 26-yard TD run.

The Thunderbirds finally got something going on offense, setting up Judd Crockett's 7-yard touchdown run.

The momentum ended quickly with another turnover, Miller's second interception, and White followed with a 1-yard touchdown run. Trayanum's 20-yard touchdown run put Arizona State up 28-7 at halftime, well on its way to a lopsided-but-sloppy opening win.

THE TAKEAWAY

Southern Utah was able to move the ball on offense at times but put itself in a tough spot with the turnovers to lose its 12th straight to an FBS opponent.

Arizona State did what it was supposed to against an FCS opponent but clearly has plenty to clean up heading into Week 2.

UP NEXT

Southern Utah plays at Tarleton State on Sept. 18.

Arizona State hosts UNLV on Sept. 11.