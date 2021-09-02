Thursday’s Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) — Acting general manager Zack Scott was placed on administrative leave by the New York Mets following his arrest on charges of driving while intoxicated.

Electronic court records show Scott was released without bail after pleading not guilty earlier in the day to driving while intoxicated and three traffic violations. His driving privileges in New York were suspended, and he is due back in White Plains City Court on Oct. 7.

Scott, 44, was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York, hours after he attended a fundraiser at team owner Steve Cohen’s house.

Police found Scott asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused an alcohol breath test.

In a statement, the Mets said they placed Scott on administrative leave “until further notice,” and team president Sandy Alderson will assume Scott’s GM responsibilities running baseball operations.

PRO FOOTBALL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Former NFL player Keith McCants was found dead at his home in Florida after a suspected drug overdose, investigators said. He was 53.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said in an email that deputies were called to a St. Petersburg home about 5:10 a.m. Thursday. McCants was dead inside the house, where others also apparently lived who made the 911 call.

McCants, a linebacker, was the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 1990 NFL draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Mobile, Alabama, native earned All-America honors as a college player at the University of Alabama.

McCants played for three seasons in Tampa, followed by stints with the then-Houston Oilers and Arizona Cardinals before his football career ended in 1995. McCants was arrested several times for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia over the years.

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Coach Bruce Arians says the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, making the reigning Super Bowl champions the second NFL team to announce they’ve reached that status.

“We’re 100% vaccinated. Everybody in our organization — all the players, all the coaches, everybody,” Arians said after practice.

The Bucs open the season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Sept. 9. The Atlanta Falcons are the other team that’s announced its roster is fully vaccinated.

Earlier Thursday, kicker Ryan Succop was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Three other Tampa Bay players — defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh and reserve offensive linemen Earl Watford and Nick Leverett — are expected to return from the list before next week’s opener, Arians said.

GOLF

ATLANTA (AP) — Patrick Reed says doctors told him the pneumonia in the lower lobes of both lungs could have been fatal and that he was “battling for my life” during the early days of his hospitalization.

A week after Reed got out of the hospital in Houston, he was in a van driving to Atlanta — doctors didn’t think he was ready for cabin pressure of a plane — to play in the Tour Championship in a last-minute bid to be considered for the Ryder Cup.

Still unclear was whether he had the coronavirus. A Golf Channel report Wednesday evening said Reed told the network that he did. Reed put out a vague statement on Twitter that said, “I was vaccinated for COVID-19 so I’m not sure if I had the delta variant.”

Reed said Thursday he was vaccinated about a month ago. He was asked specifically if he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and said he wasn't tested until he checked out of the hospital.

HOCKEY

TORONTO (AP) — The Ontario Hockey League suspended Montreal Canadiens first-round draft pick Logan Mailloux indefinitely for violating the league’s expectation for appropriate conduct by a player.

The junior league said the punishment relates to an incident that took place while the London Knights defenseman was on loan to SK Lejon in Sweden in November 2020.

Mailloux has previously said he “deeply regrets” taking a photo of himself and a young woman without consent during an “intimate moment″ and then sharing that photo with his teammates “to impress them.″ The act resulted in the 18-year-old being charged and fined under Swedish law.

The OHL said Mailloux can apply for reinstatement on Jan. 1 and a decision about his reinstatement will be made based on his conduct and what treatment, counselling, mentoring or education he has received.

PRO BASKETBALL

Fully vaccinated NBA players and coaches are not expected to be subject to regular coronavirus testing this season, the league told its teams.

Exceptions to that policy will include situations such as a player or coach showing symptoms generally associated with the coronavirus or being exposed to an unvaccinated player who tests positive for COVID-19.

Those who are not fully vaccinated will need to be tested on all days involving practice or travel and likely will be tested twice on game days. They’ll also have to wear masks at team facilities and during travel.

And everyone, regardless of vaccination status, will be expected to submit to an antibody test before the season “to better identify individuals with a limited or waning immune response to vaccination,” the league said.

It is still unclear if players will need to be tested on off days, the league said.

BOXING

MONTREAL (AP) — A female Mexican boxer died, five days after being injured in a Montreal ring.

Groupe Yvon Michel, the organizer of the boxing event, said that 18-year-old Jeanette Zacarias Zapata died from injuries sustained in a bout with Marie-Pier Houle on Saturday night at IGA stadium.

Zapata suffered a series of power punches in the corner of the ring and, after a solid uppercut, the Mexican seemed stunned near the end of the fourth round. A final right hook caused Zapata’s mouthguard to fly out and left her unable to return to her corner after the bell rang.

Zapata, who appeared to convulse while still standing, was joined by her partner and trainer Jovanni Martinez, who quickly laid her down in the ring. The on-site medical team rushed to her side and she was immobilized on a stretcher before being rushed to a hospital by ambulance.

Yvon Michel, president of Groupe Yvon Michel, said in a briefing Sunday that Zapata was placed in a medically induced coma to sedate her and relax her body and brain, adding that the following two to five days would be “critical.”