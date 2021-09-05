Junk expected to start for Los Angeles against Texas

Texas Rangers (47-88, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (68-68, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Taylor Hearn (4-4, 3.72 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 77 strikeouts) Angels: Janson Junk (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Texas will face off on Sunday.

The Angels are 37-32 on their home turf. Los Angeles has slugged .413 this season. Mike Trout leads the team with a mark of .624.

The Rangers are 16-51 in road games. Texas has a collective on-base percentage of .292, led by Nathaniel Lowe with a mark of .349.

The Angels won the last meeting 4-1. Jose Suarez earned his sixth victory and Shohei Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Los Angeles. Kolby Allard took his 12th loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 72 extra base hits and is slugging .611.

Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 29 home runs and has 78 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .248 batting average, 4.91 ERA, outscored by three runs

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Rangers: 3-7, .266 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Angels: Austin Warren: (health protocols), Patrick Sandoval: (spine), Jose Marte: (undisclosed), Reid Detmers: (health protocols), Alex Cobb: (wrist), Dylan Bundy: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Justin Upton: (back), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (hip), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), John King: (shoulder), Spencer Howard: (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Mike Foltynewicz: (covid-19), Dane Dunning: (covid-19), Kyle Cody: (shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Drew Anderson: (covid-19), Eli White: (elbow), Willie Calhoun: (forearm), Andy Ibanez: (hamstring), Brock Holt: (covid-19), Ronald Guzman: (knee).