Feltner expected to start for the Rockies against the Braves

Atlanta Braves (71-64, first in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (63-73, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Charlie Morton (12-5, 3.82 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 181 strikeouts) Rockies: Ryan Feltner (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockies +160, Braves -187; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado and Atlanta will square off on Sunday.

The Rockies are 45-23 in home games in 2020. Colorado hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .314 this season, led by C.J. Cron with a mark of .372.

The Braves have gone 38-32 away from home. Atlanta has hit 198 home runs as a team this season. Adam Duvall leads the club with 30, averaging one every 14.3 at-bats.

The Rockies won the last meeting 7-6. Tyler Kinley earned his third victory and Charlie Blackmon went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. A.J. Minter registered his fifth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 53 extra base hits and is batting .252.

Duvall leads the Braves with 30 home runs and is slugging .481.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 6-4, .228 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Braves: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (forearm), Austin Gomber: (undisclosed), Kyle Freeland: (hip), Connor Joe: (hamstring), Yonathan Daza: (thumb), Chris Owings: (thumb).

Braves: Josh Tomlin: (neck), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Chris Martin: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (knee).