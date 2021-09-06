Wilson scheduled to start for Pittsburgh against Detroit

Detroit Tigers (65-73, third in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (48-89, fifth in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (8-12, 4.26 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 150 strikeouts) Pirates: Bryse Wilson (2-6, 4.61 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 37 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates +115, Tigers -134; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Detroit will play on Monday.

The Pirates are 28-38 in home games in 2020. Pittsburgh is slugging .361 as a unit. Bryan Reynolds leads the team with a .516 slugging percentage, including 56 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Tigers have gone 30-38 away from home. Detroit is slugging .403 as a unit. Akil Baddoo leads the team with a slugging percentage of .463.

The Pirates won the last meeting 4-2. Sam Howard secured his second victory and Adam Frazier went 3-for-5 with a double for Pittsburgh. Jose Cisnero took his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reynolds leads the Pirates with 81 RBIs and is batting .299.

Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 54 extra base hits and is slugging .448.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, .235 batting average, 6.83 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .256 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

INJURIES: Pirates: Duane Underwood Jr.: (shoulder), Jose Soriano: (elbow), Dillon Peters: (back), Chase De Jong: (knee), Blake Cederlind: (elbow), Trevor Cahill: (calf), JT Brubaker: (shoulder), Michael Chavis: (elbow).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Jake Rogers: (arm).