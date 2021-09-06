Ryu, Blue Jays to take on Taillon, Yankees

Toronto Blue Jays (73-62, fourth in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (78-58, second in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (12-8, 3.92 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 121 strikeouts) Yankees: Jameson Taillon (8-5, 4.44 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 131 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -142, Blue Jays +122; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York and Toronto will face off on Monday.

The Yankees are 40-27 on their home turf. New York is slugging .399 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .531 slugging percentage, including 50 extra-base hits and 30 home runs.

The Blue Jays are 34-32 on the road. Toronto hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .327 this season, led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. with a mark of .401.

The Yankees won the last meeting 8-4. Chad Green earned his first victory and Gio Urshela went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for New York. Anthony Castro registered his second loss for Toronto.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 50 extra base hits and is slugging .531.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 39 home runs and is slugging .598.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .225 batting average, 4.19 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 7-3, .282 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (hamstring), Jonathan Loaisiga : (shoulder), Michael King: (finger), Yoendrys Gomez: (covid-19), Domingo German: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Tim Locastro: (knee), Aaron Hicks: (wrist), Clint Frazier: (vertigo), Miguel Andujar: (wrist).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (elbow), Ross Stripling: (abdominal), David Phelps: (right lat), Julian Merryweather: (oblique), A.J. Cole: (neck), Santiago Espinal: (hip), Cavan Biggio: (back).