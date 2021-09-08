Tuesday Sports in Brief

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Georgia jumped three spots to No. 2 behind Alabama in The Associated Press Top 25 released Tuesday, giving the Southeastern Conference the top two teams in the country for the 30th time in the 85-year history of the college football poll.

It is the second time in the last three seasons and the third in the last five that the SEC is sitting 1-2 in the AP Top 25, which is presented by Regions Bank. Alabama and LSU had a four-week run as Nos. 1 and 2 in the 2019 season before they played each other.

Ohio State moved up to No. 3 and Oklahoma dropped two spots to No. 4. Texas A&M is fifth, giving the SEC three teams in the top five.

AUTO RACING

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kyle Busch was fined $50,000 by NASCAR on Tuesday for recklessly entering the garage following a crash in the opening race of the playoffs.

Busch was fined for a safety violation, actions detrimental to stock car racing and violating NASCAR member conduct guidelines during Saturday night’s race at Darlington Raceway. Busch had crashed midway through the race and as he pulled into the garage area, Busch ran over several orange safety cones at a considerable amount of speed as spectators hurried out the way of the No. 18 Toyota.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (AP) —Gonzaga basketball coach Mark Few has been cited for driving under the influence.

Few was stopped by Coeur d’Alene police around 8 p.m. Monday after he was “called in as driving erratic and speeding,” according to a police report.

The report stated that Few exhibited “several signs of intoxication” and that he refused to complete field sobriety tests. Few provided breath samples of .119 and .120, which is above the legal limit of .08, the report stated.

Gonzaga athletic director Chris Standiford released a statement saying the school is aware of the report regarding Few.

Few released a statement Tuesday night apologizing for the “hurt caused to those most important to me - my family, my players, and my program.”

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Herb Magee, the Hall of Famer known as “The Shot Doc” whose 1,123 career wins trail only Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski among all active coaches, will retire from Jefferson University at the end of the season.

Magee is the only basketball coach to have achieved that many wins all at his alma mater, which has gone by various names over the years.

The 80-year-old Magee is 1,123-444 record (.717 winning percentage) over 53 seasons. Krzyzewski, set to retire after one more season at Duke, is the only college basketball coach in all divisions with more wins (1,170).

GOLF

The LPGA Tour is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in more than 30 years with the first new tournament announced since Mollie Marcoux Samaan took over as commissioner.

The Kroger Queen City Championship is scheduled for Sept. 8-11 in 2022 at Kenwood Country Club with a $1.75 million purse.

WOMEN'S HOCKEY

The National Women’s Hockey League is changing its name to the Premier Hockey Federation.

North America’s first women’s professional hockey league to pay players a salary made the switch as part of a rebranding to reflect sweeping changes made to its management structure. That’s coupled with an influx of private ownership entering its seventh season.

The decision to change names also provides the six-team federation an opportunity to make a social statement by removing gender from its title.

The rebrand follows a series of changes made over the past year in the federation’s bid to achieve financial stability. The federation is now run by a board of governors and recently completed the sale of its franchises to private owners.

OBITUARY

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sam “Bam” Cunningham, an All-American fullback at Southern California whose performance against Alabama was credited with helping to integrate football in the South and who went on to a record-setting career with the New England Patriots, died Tuesday. He was 71.

He died at his home in Inglewood, according to USC, which spoke to his wife, Cine. She said the cause had yet to be determined.

Cunningham earned All-American honors in 1972, when he captained the Trojans to a national championship. He ran for 1,579 yards and 23 touchdowns in his career, including 13 TDs in 1972.

Cunningham was taken 11th overall in the first round of the 1973 NFL draft by the Patriots. He became the franchise’s career leading rusher with 5,453 yards over nine seasons, while also catching 210 passes for 1,905 yards. He scored 49 touchdowns — 43 on the ground.