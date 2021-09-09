Sports

WHL changes regular-season schedule due to ongoing border issues

The Associated Press

Calgary, Alberta

CALGARY - The Western Hockey League is juggling its early-season schedule to deal with ongoing border restrictions.

The league said teams in the B.C. Division will compete exclusively against other B.C.-based teams during October. Teams in the U.S. Division will only compete against other U.S.-based teams.

It said the moves were necessary because non-essential bus travel between the U.S. and Canada is currently prohibited.

The WHL previously announced that clubs in the Western Conference would only compete against each other during the 2021-22 regular season.

The 22-team league includes clubs in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Washington and Oregon.

The WHL's regular season is set to begin on Oct. 1.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2021.

