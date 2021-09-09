Sports

Egypt hires Carlos Queiroz as coach to revive WCup campaign

The Associated Press

CAIRO

Carlos Queiroz was appointed Egypt coach on Wednesday, two days after Hossam el-Badry was fired following an unimpressive start to World Cup qualifying.

The Egypt Football Association said Queiroz would arrive in Cairo next week to take up his post. The former Portugal coach, who has worked in Africa, Asia, Europe and South America, was most recently in charge of the Colombia national team.

He wrote on Twitter: “It is with pride, gratitude, and ambition that I accept the honorable invitation from the Egyptian FA to be the national team coach.”

Egypt is a record seven-time African champion but has struggled to maintain its status as the continent's most successful team. The last of its African Cup titles came in 2010.

El-Badry was fired after Egypt scraped a 1-0 home win over Angola and needed a late equalizer for a 1-1 draw in Gabon in its first two World Cup qualifiers this month. That left Egypt second behind Libya in its qualifying group and in danger of missing the World Cup next year in Qatar.

Egypt's next two games are against Libya in October.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Sports

Dobnak, Twins to face Quantrill, Indians

September 09, 2021 12:42 AM

Sports

Woodford expected to start for the Cardinals against the Dodgers

September 09, 2021 12:42 AM

Sports

Lopez, White Sox to face Manaea, Athletics

September 09, 2021 12:42 AM

Sports

Fedde scheduled to start for Nationals at Braves

September 09, 2021 12:42 AM

Sports

Luzardo expected to start for Miami against New York

September 09, 2021 12:42 AM

Sports

Hernandez, Royals to face Means, Orioles

September 09, 2021 12:42 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service